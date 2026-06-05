The Tony Baroni Team at Keller Williams Realty in Valrico was built on relationships, referrals and creating exceptional client experiences. Tony Baroni entered into the real estate world in 2005 after previously working as a logistics consultant in the automotive industry, where he focused heavily on strategy, saving clients’ money, negotiation and efficiency systems. Over time, the business naturally grew through referrals from happy clients across North America and trusted relationships throughout the logistics community.

“The team has now helped thousands of families buy and sell homes and has earned more than 2,800 five-star reviews online,” Baroni said. “Our focus is getting listings sold, helping relocations move here from out of state and helping clients buy and sell in the same market and closing on the same day.”

Baroni was incredibly honored to recently be nominated and to win Male Realtor of the Year – Agent’s Choice through Tampa Bay Real Producers.

“What made the recognition especially meaningful was that it came from peers within the real estate community,” Baroni said. “In the last five years, our team has won Male Realtor of the Year three times, the Ultimate Leadership award twice and Team of the Year once through Tampa Bay Real Producers, which is the top 500 agents in Tampa Bay within three counties. For the entire team, it felt less like an individual accomplishment and more like recognition of the culture, hard work and client experience that the whole organization strives to create every day. Everyone on the team contributes to that success.”

If you ask Baroni what makes his realty business different from other ones in the community, he will tell you it’s his team’s reputation and service.

“One of the biggest differences is that our business was truly built on reputation, yet we are technology enhanced,” Baroni said. “We focus heavily on relationships and long-term connections, rather than simply transactions. We want clients to feel supported not just during the buying or selling process but long after closing as well. Our old-school philosophy of answering our phones, getting back to people quickly and making the process as smooth as possible is what we focus on as a team.”

The team also places a huge emphasis on systems, communication and culture internally so that clients consistently receive a high level of service no matter who they work with on the team.

“We genuinely believe that creating an outstanding experience is what earns repeat business and referrals for life,” Baroni said. “So, training is a huge part of what we do on an ongoing basis.”

If you would like to learn more about the Tony Baroni Team at Keller Williams Realty, you can visit its website at www.tonybaroni.com or call 813-425-1400. Its office is located at 2350 E. SR 60, Ste. 207, in Valrico.