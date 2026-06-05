The Hillsborough College (HC) Hawks tennis team won the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) Division I Women’s Tennis National Championship during the national tournament held in Sumter, South Carolina, from May 2-6. This is the team’s fourth national championship title in school history and the third in the last four years.

The Hawks won in dominant fashion, sweeping the championship to win every match in the Division I singles and doubles competitions, for a total of nine individual champions.

“I am unbelievably proud of how this team competed to sweep all nine flights and bring the national title back to Tampa Bay,” said Sarah Lytle, HC athletic director and tennis head coach. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to represent Hillsborough College on a national stage and hope we made our community proud.”

“Once again, our HC Lady Hawks tennis team has risen to excellence in the tennis world,” said Joe Bentrovato, Dale Mabry campus dean of student services. “Capturing their second consecutive NJCAA national championship and third in four years, these remarkable student-athletes went undefeated in the tournament. This is a testament to their intense focus, resilience and teamwork.”

HC ended the tournament with a final team score of 45 points, with second place going to Cowley College with 32 points and third place going to Collin College with 23 points.

Flight winners, earning first-team All-American honors, included:

Flight 1 singles — Younsoo Cho.

Flight 2 singles — Salomea Jasiczek.

Flight 3 singles — Sydney Stark.

Flight 4 singles — Noah Rojas.

Flight 5 singles — Aisulu Zholbolat.

Flight 6 singles — Emily Lederer.

Flight 1 doubles — Stark and Cho.

Flight 2 doubles — Rojas and Zholbolat.

Flight 3 doubles — Lederer and Jasiczek.

Additional recognition went to Lytle, who was named Coach of the Tournament.

“Behind every great team are great coaches and support staff,” Bentrovato said. “That’s where Sarah Lytle, Chris Nyholm and Scott ‘Kiki’ Keller come into play. Together, they make Hillsborough College proud and further cement this program as one of enduring excellence.”

“I want to thank all the staff at HC and the community members who support us year in and year out,” Lytle said. “This team would not be possible without every single one of you.”

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hcfl.edu.

Hillsborough College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Hillsborough College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough College may be directed in writing to the SACSCOC at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling 404-679-4500 or using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).

Visit www.hcfl.edu/accreditation for more information.