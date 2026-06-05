Summer is coming in hot at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The park today unveiled its can’t-miss summer lineup, including Summer Nights, offering extended hours from now through Sunday, August 9, with an all-new drone show, themed dance parties, returning fan-favorite entertainment and seasonal food and beverage offerings. Plus, the all-new Lion and Hyena Ridge opens soon. The best part: Access to all events and attractions is included with park admission.

Summer Nights Returns, Bigger and Better

From now through August 9, guests can experience the park after dark nightly with Summer Nights, offering extended park hours, electrifying entertainment and nighttime thrills, including:

The all-new Wild Skies Drone Show & Fireworks Spectacular with two shows. On select nights, visitors can enjoy a nighttime spectacular featuring 400 drones and fireworks, during two all-new shows: a patriotic-themed show for America’s 250th birthday and a drone show, starting Friday, July 10, showcasing designs unique to Busch Gardens.

The all-new Beach Bash show, which is filled with retro, high-energy fun the whole family will love and takes place in Gwazi Plaza, and the Boom Box Dance Party returns with energetic vibes in Stanleyville.

Nighttime rides, which offer a whole new experience, enjoying Busch Gardens’ nine world-class roller coasters after dark.

Back by popular demand, these fan-favorite shows are held indoors when guests want to beat the heat:

Cirque Electric — This acrobatic show features new thrilling, world-class, cirque-style performers to the Stanleyville Theater beginning Thursday, June 11. Guests can witness their extraordinary talent alongside an electric ensemble of dancers.

Animal Tales — During this educational presentation, guests learn more about the park’s diverse collection of more than 200 animal species and meet some of the animal ambassadors in person.

Icons — This fan-favorite live performance features hits inspired by musical legends.

Rhythm of Nature — Audiences embark on a spellbinding ice adventure following the journey of a brave young hero into a magical dream realm to uncover the wonders of the animal kingdom and embrace their destiny. This ice spectacle dazzles guests with the beauty, danger and wisdom of nature.

All-new Animal Attraction: Lion and Hyena Ridge

A brand-new experience, Lion and Hyena Ridge, is the largest and most immersive animal habitat at the park in over a decade. At 35,000-square-feet, it more than doubles the previous exhibit space, featuring five young male lions and a pair of hyenas with 270-degree viewing, water features and elevated rocky lookouts designed for natural behaviors. Stay tuned for more details and the opening date soon.

America’s 250th Celebration at Busch Gardens

This patriotic summer event is packed with all-American excitement throughout the park. From now through Sunday, July 5, guests can experience special military appreciation offerings, shop patriotic merchandise and indulge in festive summer treats. To cap it off, a dazzling patriotic-themed drone show will captivate audiences.

Say ‘Cheers’ to Summer with the Return of Free Beer

From now through August 9, guests can say ‘cheers’ to summer with the return of free beer at the Overlook Taproom on the second floor of the Serengeti Overlook restaurant. Guests 21 and older can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz. beer per visit to the park. Annual pass members can double the promotion and receive two complimentary 7 oz. beers per visit to the park.

Bier Fest Brews & BBQ, Weekends from Friday, July 24, Through Sunday, August 30

Guests can sip and savor during this fan-favorite culinary and music festival with seasonal brews and craft beer selections, along with new beer-inspired BBQ dishes. Additional details to be announced.

Annual passes are the best way to experience the park’s features and special events all year long. Categorized in easy-to-use tiers, the options provide guests with unlimited year-round admission and unbeatable benefits, including free parking, in-park discounts and monthly rewards.

For more information, visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/. Follow Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook and Instagram for the latest summer details and information.