By Srishti Tripathi

Most people probably imagine online learning as a lonely experience, just a student and a computer, far from everyone else. But Florida Virtual School (FLVS) keeps proving that idea wrong. FLVS has created an online environment that feels very much like a real, thriving community. You can really see this in action every year at the FLVS Club Awards. Last month, students from all over Florida, including the Southeast Hillsborough County area, came together in Orlando for the big event.

On May 14, the Hilton Orlando buzzed with excitement as more than 150 students (from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade), along with their families and club sponsors, gathered for the celebration. This was one of those rare chances for students who usually connect online to finally shake hands, exchange stories and show off all the projects and skills they’ve poured their hearts into during the school year.

The Club Awards afternoon didn’t disappoint. The room was alive with energy as students put on dance routines, cheerleading performances and theater scenes. The energy shifted when American Sign Language students took the stage to interpret songs live, a moment that clearly stuck with everyone in the audience. It wasn’t just about the arts, either. The FLVS Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter kicked off the event, and the senior class of 2026 officers delivered an original skit that captured the ups and downs of their virtual high school journey. If you wandered around, you could catch a mock debate, browse a photography showcase and check out projects from the Science National Honor Society.

If you’re a family in Riverview or Hillsborough County and you want your child to have these kinds of experiences, there’s plenty to choose from. FLVS currently runs more than 80 clubs and activities, such as the Spanish Honor Society and groups focused on robotics, creative writing and specific interests that appeal to all kinds of students. The FLVS Foundation supports these clubs, and although most meetings happen online, the school organizes in-person events throughout the year, so students have a chance to turn virtual friendships into real ones.

Summer is around the corner, and for a lot of local families, the Club Awards are a reminder that education doesn’t have to mean being stuck inside a traditional classroom. FLVS keeps blending the flexibility of digital learning with those classic, unforgettable moments you’d expect from any school experience. If you want to find out more or check out the clubs for yourself, head over to www.flvs.net. There’s a whole new community waiting for you.

To contact FLVS, visit its website or call 800-374-1430. For student activities and extracurricular information, visit www.flvs.net/clubs.