By Abigail Dumas

This fall, get ready for a night of wickedly good fun as the beloved Sanderson Sisters take the stage like you’ve never seen them before. On Tuesday, November 3, at 8 p.m., the historic Tampa Theatre will host Hokus Pokus Live!, a theatrical parody of everyone’s favorite Halloween classic.

This 18-plus camp retelling will be performed by a star-studded cast of drag royalty, including Jujubee, Sapphira Cristal and Ginger Minj of RuPaul’s Drag Race as the three witches and Landon Cider of Dragula as Billy the zombie. The show follows the iconic three witches as they are resurrected for a night of chaos and comedy. In true Sanderson Sister fashion, the witches are ready to hex, enchant and attack unsuspecting victims in their quest for beauty and immortality. The production includes original songs and glamorous costumes, while serving tribute to the original 1993 movie.

The Tampa Theatre has historically offered diverse programming and celebrated queer art, being the annual host of the Tampa International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival since 1990. Additionally, the venue often shows films directed by or starring LGBTQ+ individuals. Hokus Pokus Live! is one of the most high-profile drag shows ever hosted by the theater with it being a highly anticipated event by many.

The Tampa Theatre previously hosted the 2025 production of Hokus Pokus Live! last October during its first tour, and tickets sold out completely. The show was well received by theatergoers in both America and Canada, prompting the cast to tour again. Excitingly, the final performance of this year’s tour will be here in Tampa as the cast and crew wrap up their second season on the road.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Tampa Theatre’s physical box office, located at 711 N. Franklin St., in Tampa, or online at https://tampatheatre.org/. Standard tickets range from $23.50-$73, while VIP Meet and Greet packages start at $69 and go up to $99 plus fees and taxes. For those who love anything fun, campy and a little spooky, Hokus Pokus Live! is the perfect pick. Grab your broomsticks, gather your coven and prepare for a bewitching night at the Tampa Theatre.