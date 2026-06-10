By Ella Baroni

For more than three decades, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful has demonstrated that meaningful environmental change begins at the local level, empowering residents to improve their communities through volunteerism, education and hands-on conservation projects.

Founded in 1989, the nonprofit organization has become a leading force for environmental stewardship throughout Hillsborough County, engaging thousands of volunteers each year in community cleanups, tree plantings, sustainability initiatives and educational programs. Its mission is simple: to inspire individuals to take an active role in creating a cleaner, greener and more resilient Tampa Bay.

One of the organization’s latest efforts took place in May when Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful partnered with United Airlines and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 15 trees at Skyway Park in Tampa. The project was designed to address several environmental challenges facing urban areas, including poor air quality, extreme heat, limited shade and a lack of green space.

The newly planted trees will provide long-term benefits to the community, helping reduce temperatures, improve air quality, manage stormwater runoff and enhance habitat for local wildlife. The initiative also supports efforts to rebuild tree canopy lost to storms, development and other environmental stressors.

“Projects like this are about investing in our communities and creating spaces where people can thrive,” said Kristina Moreta, executive director of Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. “With help from United Airlines and the Arbor Day Foundation, we are able to bring more shade, beauty and environmental benefits to neighborhoods that need it most.”

The tree-planting project is part of a broader collaboration between Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, the Arbor Day Foundation and corporate partners committed to strengthening urban forests and increasing climate resilience across the region.

The Arbor Day Foundation, a global nonprofit organization that has helped plant more than 500 million trees in communities and forests around the world, worked alongside local volunteers to make the Skyway Park project possible.

The recent effort is just one example of Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful’s ongoing work. The organization also manages community cleanup events, Adopt-A-Road programs, hurricane preparedness and recovery initiatives, shoreline restoration projects and environmental education opportunities. Earlier this month, the nonprofit launched another major initiative to plant 100 trees at MacDill 48 Park.

As Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful continues expanding its reach, the message remains clear: when community members come together, even small actions can grow into a movement that benefits Tampa Bay for generations to come.

To get involved and learn more about opportunities, visit the website at www.keeptampabaybeautiful.org.