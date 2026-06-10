The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14 celebrating the grand opening and one-month anniversary of Saladworks + Frutta Bowls in Riverview. The event welcomed chamber members, community leaders, local residents and supporters for an afternoon of networking, celebration and fresh, healthy dining.

Guests gathered at Saladworks + Frutta Bowls to commemorate the business’s exciting milestone and show support for owner and fellow chamber member Haifa El-Taher. Attendees enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere, networking opportunities, and a taste of the restaurant’s fresh salads, wraps, smoothies, toasts and signature açaí bowls.

As part of the celebration, guests were invited to participate in special grand opening promotions, including discounted menu offerings and loyalty app giveaways.

El-Taher welcomed guests and shared her appreciation for the warm support the business has received from the community during its first month in operation. She highlighted the restaurant’s mission of providing fresh, customizable, nutritious meals in a convenient fast-casual environment designed to fit a variety of lifestyles.

Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce President Amber Aaron offered remarks welcoming attendees and congratulating Saladworks + Frutta Bowls on its successful opening and growing presence within the Riverview community before officially commencing the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Following the ribbon cutting, BRCC Ambassador Melissa Canfield presented a special proclamation declaring May 14 as ‘Saladworks + Frutta Bowls Day’ in celebration of the occasion.

Saladworks + Frutta Bowls combines two popular brands into one unique dining experience. The restaurant features chef-inspired salads, wraps, grain bowls, soups and sandwiches from Saladworks alongside Frutta Bowls’ popular smoothies, açaí bowls and superfood-based menu options. Guests can also build their own personalized meals from a wide variety of fresh ingredients. In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant offers takeout, delivery and catering services.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce was honored to celebrate this exciting milestone with Saladworks + Frutta Bowls and encourages the community to continue supporting local businesses that contribute to the growth and vitality of the Brandon and Riverview areas.

For more information about Saladworks + Frutta Bowls, visit its location at 9830 Upper Alafia Court in Riverview.