By Zofia Osterman

A new national designation is bringing attention to one of Tampa’s most historic sites while offering military families a meaningful way to connect with local history. The Tampa Rough Riders Museum in Ybor City has officially been designated a Blue Star Museum, joining a nationwide initiative that provides free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day.

Located at 601 N. 19th St. in Tampa, the Tampa Rough Riders Museum is housed inside the headquarters of the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry Regiment Rough Riders Inc. The museum preserves the legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt and the Rough Riders while educating visitors about Tampa’s role in the Spanish-American War.

The Blue Star Museums program is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families working with museums across the country to support military families through educational and cultural opportunities. The Tampa Rough Riders Museum joins other participating institutions in Tampa, including the Tampa Bay History Center, Museum of Science and Industry, Tampa Museum of Art and Florida Museum of Photographic Arts.

Col. Billy Hogan, Tampa Rough Riders past president, said the Blue Star designation reflects the museum’s appreciation for those currently serving the nation.

“A Blue Star Museum is one which is open for free for active-duty military and their families from Armed Forces Day until Labor Day,” said Hogan. “It is a small way to give back to those who are currently serving our country.”

The Tampa-based nonprofit organization was founded 48 years ago to honor and preserve the history of Roosevelt and the First U.S. Volunteer Cavalry Regiment. Tampa served as the assembly and embarkation site for U.S. military forces during 1898 as troops prepared to depart for Cuba.

“Our organization was specifically created 48 years ago to honor and preserve the memory of the unique accomplishments of our 26th president, Teddy Roosevelt, and his 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry Regiment,” said Hogan.

The museum continues that mission through exhibits, artifacts and research focused on the soldiers who served during the era. Its current exhibit, Preparing for War, remains open through Monday, June 29. Beginning Tuesday, June 30, visitors may explore the Combat Operations in Cuba exhibit, commemorating the battles fought during early July 1898.

Free guided tours are available Monday to Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment. For more information, call 813-248-1898, email office@tamparoughriders.org or visit www.tamparoughriders.org.