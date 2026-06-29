High 5 Inc.’s Adult Day Training (ADT) Program is centered around adults with disabilities. The main focus of this program is to promote independence and self-reliance in everyday life.

When the program began in 2025, the organization wanted to provide a program with a safe and caring environment for individuals in the community who are sometimes overlooked and treated differently by others.

Currently, this program has more than 60 adults enrolled learning life skills to improve their everyday experiences and encouraging others to join.

“As the director, my goal is to work with as many adults with disabilities as possible within the community and to have as much impact daily in each of their lives while assisting them to reach as many of their goals as possible. At High 5, we would like to see every person with the desire and corresponding abilities to go out and live life to the fullest extent and ultimately to provide this program and services to as many people as possible,” said Joe Somers, director of ADT.

The ADT Program is generally focused on individuals ages 22 and older, as that is the age that the Agency for Persons with Disabilities services normally begin at. To help bridge the gap between high school and adulthood for young adults ages 18-22, High 5 partnered with Livingstone Academy’s Transition Program. Through this partnership, Livingstone Academy prepares them for adult-style programs, before High 5’s program.

Every experience is tailored to each specific individual’s needs. The High 5 team is dedicated to understanding each participant and making accommodations to encourage growth, independence and connection.

“For me personally, being able to see what this program does for so many people and their families on a daily basis and what it means for not only their futures but those individuals we have not even had the opportunity to meet, teach and care about. None of this would even be possible without the amazing staff and instructors who work tirelessly every day to provide the best experience possible while they themselves are still growing and learning to be amazing and thought-provoking leaders within the community,” said Somers.

To learn more information about this program, visit its website at https://high5inc.org/adt/.