Ducks Unlimited (DU) is proud to announce The Mosaic Company and The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems (The Mosaic Company Foundation) as the 2025 joint recipients of the DU Corporate Conservation Achievement Award, honoring their exceptional commitment to conservation in North America. The award was presented during the 89th Ducks Unlimited National Convention, held in Tampa. The DU Corporate Conservation Achievement Award honors companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico that demonstrate exceptional commitment to conserving wetlands, working lands and wildlife habitat.

Headquartered in Tampa, The Mosaic Company has been a long‑standing Ducks Unlimited partner, supporting conservation outcomes that benefit farmers, wildlife and communities. The Mosaic Company is the world’s leading integrated producer of concentrated phosphate and potash — two of the three most important nutrients in agriculture. From mine to market, The Mosaic Company works to minimize its environmental footprint while advancing its mission to help the world grow the food it needs.

“Mosaic is honored to be recognized by Ducks Unlimited for conservation leadership,” said Bruce Bodine, president and CEO of The Mosaic Company. “Our long-standing partnership reflects a shared commitment to science-based conservation that benefits wetlands and wildlife and helps protect natural resources for the future.”

The Mosaic Company Foundation’s relationship with Ducks Unlimited began more than 20 years ago through local engagement in Florida and has since evolved into one of DU’s strongest foundation partnerships.

Early projects highlighted The Mosaic Company’s land reclamation efforts and demonstrated how responsibly managed working lands can support wildlife. A significant milestone in the partnership came through the company’s support of wetland conservation initiatives, including funding that helped complete the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area project near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In 2013, The Mosaic Company Foundation became a major sponsor of Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Winter Wheat Program, providing $1 million in funds to advance conservation‑minded agricultural practices that benefit waterfowl, soil health and working farmland across the Canadian Prairies.

In addition, The Mosaic Company Foundation became the lead supporter of Ducks Unlimited’s Rice Stewardship Program, providing both financial investment and technical expertise. Today, the program has expanded to impact more than 1.1 million acres of working rice lands, improving water quality, enhancing wildlife habitat, and supporting farm sustainability.

“Together, The Mosaic Company and The Mosaic Company Foundation have demonstrated what long‑term corporate conservation leadership looks like,” said Adam Putnam, chief executive officer of Ducks Unlimited. “Their commitment has helped Ducks Unlimited deliver real, measurable conservation outcomes that benefit wetlands, wildlife and working agricultural landscapes.”

Ducks Unlimited congratulates The Mosaic Company and The Mosaic Company Foundation on this recognition and thanks its leadership, employees and partners for their continued commitment to conservation.

Learn more at www.ducks.org.