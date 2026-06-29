Wimauma Civil Air Patrol Squadron Receives Official Charter

The Wimauma Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Squadron is proud to announce that it has received its official charter from Civil Air Patrol National Headquarters, formalizing its status as an active unit.

“This charter represents a major milestone for our team,” said Lt. Col. Dave Mullins, commander of the Wimauma CAP Squadron. “It validates the hard work of our founding members and opens the door for expanded opportunities to support local emergency management, provide valuable STEM education to our youth and enhance character development in our cadets.”

The Wimauma CAP Squadron operates under the Florida Wing and is actively recruiting both adult volunteers and cadets ages 12-18. The squadron meets on Wednesdays from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Wimauma Airport, located at 6505 SR 674 in Wimauma. The unit focuses on three primary missions: emergency services (search and rescue, disaster relief), aerospace education and cadet programs.

For more information about joining the Wimauma CAP Squadron or to learn about upcoming events, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com or contact the squadron directly at 813-699-9120.

Celebrate The Fourth Of July At Ruskin Memorial VFW Post 6287

Ruskin Memorial VFW Post 6287 is gearing up for what promises to be one of the most memorable events yet: a grand Fourth of July celebration marking 250 years of American independence. On Independence Day, the VFW Post invites its members, fellow veterans and their families and friends to join in at its location at 5120 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. Expect live entertainment throughout the day, delicious burgers, brats and more, all in a patriotic atmosphere that honors our nation’s birthday and those who defend its freedoms.

In a world that moves fast, Post 6287 reminds us of what matters: honoring sacrifice, fostering community and standing strong for the values that make America exceptional. Whether you’re a veteran looking for connection, a family wanting to show support, or a neighbor seeking good company and great events, our doors are open.

Come celebrate with Ruskin Memorial VFW Post 6287 this Fourth of July and see why, after 80 years, it continues to thrive as a cornerstone of service and patriotism in SouthShore. For more information on events, membership or how to get involved, visit https://vfw6287.org/ or call 813-645-2935.

Free Hot Meals For Seniors

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center invites local seniors to enjoy a free, healthy, hot meal every Monday from 12 Noon-1 p.m. Lunches are served in the Life Enrichment Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. No reservations are required, and all seniors are welcome to attend. The weekly lunch program offers not only a nutritious meal but also an opportunity for fellowship and community connection. Guests are encouraged to bring a friend and enjoy a welcoming atmosphere.

For more information, please contact the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 813-634-2539.

American Legion Post 246 Donates Flag Holders To Lennard JROTC Class

American Legion Post 246 completed construction of three flag and guidon holders for the Lennard JROTC class. JROTC Commander Lt. Col. David Dietz approached American Legion Post 246 for help with funding the flag stands, which would be the central feature of the unit’s proposed Wall of Honor. However, Post 246 not only voted to fund the project but also went a step further and actually built it.

Two members of American Legion Post 246, Sergeant-at-Arms Ken Holt and Jeff Michaelsen, used the Sawdust Engineers workshop, receiving much advice and moral support from the members of that club. Michaelsen created the plans for the boxes. After a bit of trial and error, he and Holt finished the requested two boxes. Discovering they had enough material remaining, they constructed a third flag holder especially designed to display the U.S. and state flags.

Jewish Genealogy Presentation

Bruce Hadburg, president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Tampa Bay, will speak on Searching Our Jewish Roots on Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m. in Beth Israel’s sanctuary, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. This presentation, which is open to the public, is for those with Ashkenazi, Sephardic and Mizrachi backgrounds — anyone who wants to search their Jewish roots. Genealogical searches have been especially difficult for Jewish people due to name changes/spellings, European towns that no longer exist and the destruction of records by the Nazis.

For more information on this event, contact Ricki at president@jcscc.org.