In a fastmoving Tampa Bay real estate market, 27North Realty has carved out a reputation built on something simple but increasingly rare: putting people before transactions.

“We believe people are looking for something different than they were even a few years ago,” said brokerowner Gregg Calvert. “They want honest advice, local expertise and someone who will tell them the truth, even when it’s not the easiest conversation.”

Calvert said that philosophy is the foundation of 27North Realty, where agents are encouraged to prioritize relationships over commissions.

“Clients continue to choose us because they know we genuinely care about the outcome, not just the sale,” said Calvert.

That approach is reflected in the company’s guiding phrase, ‘navigate home,’ which Calvert described as a commitment to clarity and care throughout the buying or selling process.

“Buying or selling a home can feel overwhelming,” he said. “‘Navigate home’ means helping people understand their options so they can make confident decisions.”

Guidance often includes educating clients on flood zones, insurance costs, waterfront considerations, builder contracts, HOA rules and longterm financial implications.

“We want our clients to feel informed, prepared and supported every step of the way,” Calvert said.

As Tampa Bay continues to grow, Calvert said buyers are becoming more intentional.

“The days of making rushed decisions are largely behind us,” he said.

Buyers are weighing value, insurance costs and lifestyle more carefully. Waterfront sellers, meanwhile, are focusing on presentation and pricing as competition increases. And families relocating to the region continue to be drawn by outdoor living, boating access and communityfocused neighborhoods.

“SouthShore attracts families who want more space, newer homes and a strong sense of connection,” he said.

Calvert’s promise to “outwork, outprepare and outcare” shows up in ways that rarely appear on a closing statement.

“We’ve coordinated contractors, inspections, estate sales, moving companies, attorneys, title issues and repairs long before a home ever reaches the market,” he said.

The team also assists outofstate owners, walks properties after storms and helps families navigate probate, divorce and relocation. For newcomers to Florida, the team spends time explaining communities, schools, flood zones and lifestyle differences.

“We want them to choose the right community, not just the right house,” he said.

Calvert said the company’s success comes down to gratitude and purpose.

“Real estate is ultimately about people,” he said. “Homes matter because of the lives that happen inside them. Our goal is to help people navigate those moments with confidence, clarity and care.”

For more information visit www.27northrealty.com or call 813-645-4663. 27North Realty’s office is located at 6138 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.