As summer temperatures rise, many people reach for trendy hydration drinks promising better energy and cooling effects. But according to Laura Acosta, an instructional associate professor of food science and human nutrition at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), many of the claims surrounding popular hydration products are exaggerated.

One common myth is that electrolyte-enhanced beverages are necessary for daily hydration. Acosta explains that electrolytes help regulate fluid balance, nerve function and muscle contractions, but most people performing routine daily activities do not need added electrolytes. However, those exercising for more than 60-90 minutes, especially in hot conditions, may benefit from replenishing electrolytes lost through sweat.

Another misconception is that alkaline water hydrates better than regular water. Alkaline water has a higher pH than standard drinking water and is often marketed as superior for hydration. Acosta notes that the human body tightly regulates its pH regardless of what is consumed, and there is no strong evidence that alkaline water improves hydration in healthy individuals.

Hydration powders are also gaining popularity. These products typically contain electrolytes, carbohydrates and sometimes caffeine or vitamins. While they can help replace fluids and electrolytes during prolonged exercise or heavy sweating, Acosta says they are usually unnecessary for everyday hydration and may add excess sodium or sugar to the diet.

Many people also believe caffeinated beverages cause dehydration. While caffeine can slightly increase urine output, the fluid consumed in coffee, tea and similar drinks generally offsets that effect. Research shows little difference in hydration status between water and caffeinated beverages for regular caffeine consumers. Still, Acosta recommends that caffeinated drinks complement, not replace, water intake.

Acosta also addressed the growing trend of ‘prehydration,’ or drinking fluids before feeling thirsty. She explained that thirst is not an immediate signal, and by the time it occurs, the body may already be mildly dehydrated. This is particularly important during prolonged exercise, hot or humid weather, or periods of heavy sweating, when even a small loss of body fluids can affect performance and well-being.

For athletes, outdoor workers and anyone planning to spend extended time in the heat, Acosta recommends beginning activities well hydrated and continuing to drink fluids regularly. Having a cup or two of water before heading outdoors and taking hydration breaks throughout the day can help prevent dehydration and support overall health during the summer months.