By McKenzie Brown

Welcome to Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy, a Hillsborough County public school and Magnet IB campus with a strong emphasis on STEAM integration. Here, learning extends beyond traditional instruction to prepare students for real-world experiences.

While many people associate STEM solely with robotics, coding and technology, our philosophy recognizes that it is about weaving together science, technology, engineering and mathematics into everyday lessons so students can make meaningful, practical connections. Unlike some programs that omit the arts component, out approach deliberately integrates the ‘A’ in STEAM, ensuring that creativity and expression play a vital role alongside analytical thinking. Thanks to the dedication, collaboration and teamwork of our teachers, York has developed a comprehensive STEAM program that reaches students from prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Over the past two years, we have enhanced this program through generous donations of pollinating flowers from the Florida Wildflower Foundation (www.flawildflowers.org). These contributions have allowed us to expand our campus habitats, teach students about pollinators and native plants and highlight their importance within local ecosystems.

In 2025, we were honored when Rose Kinane of the Florida Wildflower Association selected York as one of only five schools to receive an original ceramic art piece from eco-artist Xavier Cortada (https://cortadafoundation.org/). This opportunity inspired further academic and artistic exploration. Our art teachers, Yessica Gilford, Tia Jesson and William Talenti, encouraged students to draw inspiration from nature, much like Cortada’s work across Florida. With support from our PTSA, which funded materials through a multiteacher grant, students explored artistic techniques using clay, paint and glaze.

Cortada also spoke with our PYP and MYP students, enriching their understanding of both art and environmental stewardship. Students then created their own eco-inspired sculptures, learning about three-dimensional forms, texture and observation of the natural world. These pieces were ultimately incorporated into a meaningful mural honoring our butterfly way station, which provides essential resources for butterflies and other pollinators while bringing together art, science and environmental awareness in a lasting way.

The completed mural serves as more than just a decoration. Located near the butterfly way station, it stands as a daily reminder of the important relationship between people and the environment. The ceramic artwork celebrates the beauty of nature while encouraging students, staff and visitors to consider the role they can play in protecting it. Through its student-created elements, the mural transforms an ordinary wall into a source of inspiration and learning.

One of the most meaningful aspects of the project is the opportunity it provided for students to become active contributors to something lasting and impactful. Each student artist added a unique ceramic piece to the mural, demonstrating how individual creativity can contribute to a larger shared vision. The project showed students that even small contributions can become part of something meaningful when people work together toward a common goal.

The mural also reinforces the environmental lessons students encounter throughout their education at York. As students learn about pollinators, native plants and habitat conservation, they can see those concepts reflected in both the artwork and the surrounding butterfly way station. This hands-on connection transforms classroom lessons into real-world experiences, helping students better understand the impact environmental stewardship can have on their community.

If you have any additional questions, contact Jerry Turner at jerry.turner@hcps.net or Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy at 813-533-2400.