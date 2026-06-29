By Zofia Osterman

For many aspiring authors, the hardest part of becoming a published writer is taking the first step. Award-winning Florida author Mark McWaters hopes to inspire others to do just that after earning international recognition for his short story “Ghost Dog.”

McWaters, of Mount Dora, recently visited Books-A-Million in Brandon for a book signing celebrating the publication of L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42, an anthology featuring his award-winning story. Readers had the opportunity to meet the author, have books signed and hear about the journey that led to his success.

“I want writers to write, and I want writers to enter this competition because it doesn’t cost to enter,” said McWaters, Writers of the Future Contest winner.

McWaters explained that many writers hesitate to submit their work because they fear rejection, but taking that chance is part of becoming an author.

“It takes courage to show people your work and literally ask them for their opinion,” said McWaters. “Keep writing. Never stop. And submit your work! You’ll never get published if you don’t take the first steps.”

Although McWaters has been writing since grade school, he spent years as an award-winning advertising copywriter and creative director before seriously pursuing fiction about 12 years ago. Since then, he has completed four novels, with three currently available to readers and published an anthology of short stories. He credits reading throughout his life and joining the Florida Writers Association and a local critique group with helping him develop as a fiction writer.

The inspiration for “Ghost Dog” came from his West Highland white terrier, Bentley, who sleeps beneath his desk while he writes. While reading submission guidelines for a horror writing contest, McWaters realized haunted houses, dolls and castles were common in fiction, but haunted dogs were not. Around the same time, Bentley woke him one morning by barking at mysterious scratching sounds inside his home, sparking the idea for the story. Unlike many horror tales, “Ghost Dog” also offers readers a hopeful ending.

The Writers of the Future Contest, now in its 43rd year, recognizes emerging science fiction and fantasy writers from around the world and has helped launch the careers of hundreds of published authors.

For more information about McWaters and his books, visit www.markmcwaters.com. To learn more about the Writers of the Future Contest, visit https://writersofthefuture.com/.