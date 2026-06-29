Tampa Bay veteran and entrepreneur Rosa E. Rivera is launching Choo-Choo Learners, a new early learning program designed to help children ages 3-6 build confidence, creativity, literacy, communication skills and kindergarten readiness through storytelling, music, movement and hands-on learning.

Developed by Rivera’s woman-owned company, Choo-Choo Animation Studio in Gibsonton, Choo-Choo Learners is a curriculum-based educational system built around the philosophy: “Print. Press play. Learn.”

The program was created to provide families and educators with a complete learning solution in one place. Each package includes educational videos, printable materials, storybooks, original music, worksheets, crafts, hands-on activities and guided lesson plans, eliminating the need to search for resources from multiple sources.

“As a mom, creator and educator, I know how hard it can be to find quality learning resources without spending hours planning and piecing everything together,” Rivera said. “Our goal is simple: ‘Print. Press play. Learn.’ We want families and educators to have everything they need in one place so they can spend less time preparing and more time learning together.”

The curriculum is based on research-backed early childhood learning principles and supports multiple learning styles through repetition, visual storytelling, music, movement and interactive play. Lessons are designed to strengthen literacy, early math skills, communication, fine motor development, creativity, problem-solving and social-emotional growth.

A unique feature of Choo-Choo Learners is that all content was created in-house by Choo-Choo Animation Studio. Every animated character, song, book, worksheet and activity is original intellectual property developed specifically for early childhood education.

At the center of the program are Monkey & Banana, characters first introduced through the studio’s Learning with Monkey & Banana educational series. The series has reached viewers in more than 32 countries and helped build the studio’s growing library of educational content. The characters now serve as the stars of the new Jungle School with Monkey & Banana series, which forms the foundation of many Choo-Choo Learners lessons and activities.

“Children learn best when they feel emotionally connected to what they’re learning,” Rivera said. “We wanted to create something joyful, supportive and meaningful during some of their most important developmental years.”

In addition to paid curriculum packages, Choo-Choo Learners offers free educational resources and printable materials for teachers, homeschool families and community organizations. For more information, visit www.choochooanimationstudio.com.