Riotous comedy and hilarious mishaps will keep the audience laughing from start to finish in Let’s Murder Marsha, a giddy romp through the paranoid reality of Marsha Gilmore, a housewife addicted to mystery novels.

When she overhears something she shouldn’t, Marsha rushes around frantically trying to figure out how to keep from getting bumped off. The plot becomes increasingly hilarious as the play continues, with misunderstandings galore, nutty characters and a cat-and-mouse game between two factions with wildly different motives.

Let’s Murder Marsha is a fast, playful farce built on secrets, chaos and big laughs,” said director Kevin Steinke and assistant director Gwen Brown. “As directors, we’re leaning into the momentum and letting the comedy sparkle.”

Michele Horvath is the stage manager.

The part of Marsha will be played by Donna Fiore; Bianca by Dawna Gantvoort; Persis Devore by Julie Ramsey; Tobias Gilmore by Bob Horvath; Virgil Baxter by James Williams; Lynette by Jeanne Naish; and Ben Quade by Peter Geller.

Audiences from Sun City Center and all surrounding communities will have four opportunities to see the play: Friday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 25, at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26, at 1:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain.

Tickets are on sale at the Kings Point Box Office from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Evening performances are $18; $15 for the matinee. Tickets will also be sold at the door for each show; no credit cards will be accepted at the door, and correct change is appreciated. Reserved, cabaret-style seating plus open bleacher seating are available. Bring your own drinks and snacks.

All performances will be at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) organization run by volunteers, aims to promote the dramatic arts through the staging of productions and educational activities. All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, handled by Community Foundation Tampa Bay, benefiting local students pursuing the arts.

For more information about the Pelican Players, visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org.