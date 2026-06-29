From wearing patriotic attire, such as starched Uncle Sam stovepipe hats and red, white and blue shoestrings, to pyrotechnic displays, Americans are finding ways to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday with style and flourish.

As the country celebrates with a revolutionary spirit on Saturday, July 4, along with the sound of fireworks popping, there will also be bells pealing.

The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), a nonpartisan band of uniformed services veterans, is promoting an app that can be downloaded and used individually or with a group of like-minded patriots to ring at high noon local time on Independence Day, recalling the emergence of the United States into the light of history 250 years prior and the historical events that followed in the nation’s first quarter-millennium of existence.

The Freedom Bells Ceremony app operates as a digital tool forged by the MOWW for the 250th anniversary on July 4. It is designed to orchestrate a synchronized countdown to 12 Noon local time, when bells are intended to toll, as physical bells if available, or digitally via the app in unison.

Beyond the timing and countdown aspects, the app also serves as a repository for curated historical readings, patriotic music selections and moments of reflection to guide user activities. To engage with the webpage-based app, visit https://freedombells.org/.

As for the MOWW, its activities revolve around promoting patriotism, and since 1919 it has marched collectively under the banner of “It is nobler to serve than to be served,” which speaks to the heart of the organization’s manifesto. MOWW is involved in outreach and providing opportunities through youth and public safety groups, ROTC and JROTC programs as well as local veteran service organizations and civic groups.

As the organization’s leader, known as its commander in chief (CINC), retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David J. Worley, summarizes in an Instagram outreach video, “Together, we’re building leaders, honoring service and strengthening communities.”

More information about MOWW can be found at https://moww.org/.

MOWW’s Sun City Center chapter meets monthly, and you can get more details at its Facebook group page, MOWW SCC.