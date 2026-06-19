By Ella Baroni

Looking for a unique summer adventure close to home? The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish offers visitors the opportunity to experience Florida’s rich railroad heritage through historic train excursions, exhibits and special events.

Known as the museum “where you ride the exhibits,” the Florida Railroad Museum allows guests to board vintage railcars and travel through the scenic countryside of rural Manatee County while learning about the important role railroads played in shaping Florida’s history.

Founded with the mission of preserving the state’s railroad heritage, the nonprofit museum operates on a six-mile stretch of track between Parrish and Willow. The rail line, originally built by the Seaboard Air Line Railroad in the early 1900s, was the first railroad route through Manatee County.

Each weekend, visitors can enjoy diesel-powered excursions aboard a variety of open-air, open-window and air-conditioned railcars. The trains are operated entirely by museum volunteers who contribute thousands of hours annually to maintain and preserve the collection.

In addition to regular excursions, the museum hosts a variety of special events throughout the year. Summer offerings include themed train rides and the popular Murder Mystery Dinner Train, which combines dining with interactive entertainment. Seasonal favorites return later in the year, including the Pumpkin Patch Express in the fall and the highly anticipated North Pole Express during the holiday season. The Christmas-themed attraction has become a cherished tradition for many local families.

Visitors can also explore the museum’s gift shop, model railroad display and exhibits showcasing railroad artifacts. In Willow, a replica Seaboard Air Line station provides passengers with an opportunity to step off the train and experience a piece of Florida railroad history firsthand.

Named Tripadvisor’s top attraction in Parrish, the museum also offers annual memberships starting at $45 and welcomes volunteers interested in helping preserve railroad history. Opportunities range from serving as a car host to assisting with train operations and restoration projects.

The Florida Railroad Museum is located at 12210 83rd St. E. in Parrish. The ticket office, gift shop and model railroad are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., while train excursions operate on weekends. For schedules, ticket information and upcoming events, visit www.frrm.org or call 941-776-0906.