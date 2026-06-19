By Srishti Tripathi

Summer in Central Florida isn’t just about avoiding the heat, lately, it’s become a full-on showdown with screen time. Kids are glued to devices in states of perpetual scrolling, while parents search for ways to pull them back into the real world. Honestly, it’s tough. Devices are always around, and let’s face it, sometimes they’re easier than suggesting another backyard adventure. Still, plenty of families want something different. That’s where Bonnet Springs Park jumps in, giving folks a genuine chance to get outside and remember what summer is supposed to feel like.

The park was designed with curiosity in mind, creating a kind of old-school playground with a modern twist. Every path, every shady boardwalk, and every interactive exhibit in the nature center feels like an open invitation to explore. The playground sprawls across the grounds, and it’s not your standard swings-and-slide setup; it’s a place that inspires kids, and, honestly, adults too, to run, climb, and imagine new worlds.

That active energy keeps rolling all season long. Bonnet Springs Park keeps a steady stream of family-friendly events and community-driven activities planned all the way through June and July. Families looking to cool off can head to the park’s splash-ready waters for the “Summer at the Spring” interactive play morning on Wednesday, June 24. Car enthusiasts can roll out to the monthly “Cars & Coffee” meetups outside the Florida Children’s Museum on the second Saturday of the month, while those looking for evening fun can catch the “Sunset Dance Series,” featuring salsa on Thursday, July 23.

Best of all, most of these programs cost absolutely nothing. The park wants everyone to feel welcome, so local families can build golden summer memories without worrying about ticket prices.

If you’re tired of negotiating device time or need that push to reclaim a classic, hands-on summer, it is time to pack up the car. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland at 400 Bonnet Springs Blvd, Bonnet Springs Park is the ultimate place to plot your next outdoor adventure.

To check park hours, view a full calendar of June and July events, or plan your perfect screen-free weekend, visit its official website at www.bonnetspringspark.com.