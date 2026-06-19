Nearly 1,500 students graduated from Florida Virtual High School (FVHS) on May 29, forming the largest graduating class in the school’s history. More than half, 56 percent, earned academic distinction, achieving grade point averages above 3.5.

Approximately 8,000 students and families from 57 counties across the state attended the annual in-person commencement ceremony.

Among this year’s graduates:

50 students earned the Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) Diploma.

18 students completed an associate of arts or associate of science degree through dual enrollment with Polk State College or Daytona State College.

641 students completed a total of 1,454 Advanced Placement (AP) courses over the past four years.

Students also earned academic distinctions based on grade-point average, including:

357 summa cum laude (4.000 and above).

181 magna cum laude (3.800-3.999).

289 cum laude (3.500-3.799).

In addition to academic achievements, 58 students completed more than 250 hours of community service, and four students exceeded 1,000 service hours during their high school careers.

“Students in this graduating class challenged themselves through advanced coursework, pursued individual goals, and contributed to their communities,” said Suzanna Pacheco, award-winning principal of Florida Virtual High School. “They prepared, persisted and showed up consistently to reach this milestone.”

A recording of the ceremony and photos from the event will be posted on the Class of 2026 graduation webpage at www.flvs.net/graduation.

About Florida Virtual School

At Florida Virtual School, students are at the center of every decision we make. As a fully accredited statewide public school district, FLVS offers tuition-free full-time and individual course online education for Florida students in grades K-12. FLVS provides a wide range of high-quality courses and a flexible, supportive learning environment led by certified online teachers. As a leader in online education, FLVS also partners with school districts to deliver digital learning solutions, including courses, platforms and training.

To learn more, visit www.flvs.net.