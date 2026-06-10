Hillsborough County is moving forward with plans to widen a key section of Big Bend Road in South Hillsborough County, a $25.2 million project designed to improve traffic flow, increase capacity and enhance safety along one of the area’s busiest corridors.

To help keep pace with that growth, Hillsborough County is moving forward with plans to widen approximately three-quarters of a mile of Big Bend Road between U.S. 41 and Covington Garden Drive, a project expected to cost about $25.2 million.

The project will transform the existing four-lane divided roadway into a six-lane urban corridor designed to improve traffic flow, increase capacity and enhance safety.

County officials designed the project to ease congestion and improve mobility along a corridor that has experienced significant growth in recent years.

Improvements include widening the roadway from four lanes to six lanes, adding curb and gutter systems, a closed drainage network, improved stormwater infrastructure and a landscaped median ranging from 11-36 feet wide.

Drivers will also see a new traffic signal and southbound left-turn lane at Kings Lake Drive and Old Big Bend Road.

Another major change will occur at the intersection of Big Bend Road and Covington Garden Drive. Under the current design, Old Big Bend Road will no longer connect directly through the intersection. Instead, the intersection will be converted into a three-leg configuration intended to improve traffic operations and reduce conflict points.

The project also includes 10-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides of Big Bend Road, enhanced pedestrian crossings and approximately one-quarter mile of new concrete trail along Waterset Boulevard. The trail will connect the Scenic Drive Trailhead to the future sidewalk network along Big Bend Road.

The improvements come as South Hillsborough continues to add new homes, businesses and commercial development, bringing more vehicles onto roads originally built for a much smaller population.

Big Bend Road serves as a key connection between U.S. 41, Interstate 75 and some of the county’s fastest-growing communities, making transportation improvements along the corridor a priority for local leaders.

Funding is expected to come from a combination of Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) funding, impact fees, grants, county matching funds and development-related contributions. More than $12 million of the project’s funding is expected to come from FDOT.

The project remains in the design phase. Design completion is anticipated in 2026, with procurement expected to conclude in 2027. Construction is currently projected to be completed by mid-2029.

For more information, residents can contact Hillsborough County Public Works at 813-635-5400.