Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is once again helping ensure children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months through its annual Summer Feeding Program, which offers free breakfasts, lunches and snacks at more than 150 locations throughout the county.

The program started on June 1 at HOST sites, with additional locations opening as summer programs get underway. Available to all children and teens ages 18 and younger, the meals are offered at no cost regardless of school enrollment status, and no registration is required.

District officials said the program is designed to bridge the gap for families who rely on school meals during the academic year. By providing convenient access to healthy food options throughout the summer, the district hopes to support student well-being while school is out of session.

At weekday on-site meal locations, children must be present to receive meals, and all food must be consumed on-site during designated serving times. Community members visiting school-based meal sites are asked to check in at the school’s front office before proceeding to the cafeteria or designated serving area.

Families can find nearby meal locations and serving schedules by visiting the website at www.summerbreakspot.org and entering their address. Many participating sites also offer activities, enrichment programs or recreational opportunities in addition to meals, depending on the location.

In addition to daily meal service, HCPS is offering a weekly seven-day meal box pickup option at the South County Career Center in Ruskin. The grab-and-go program runs through Wednesday, July 22, and is designed to provide greater flexibility for families who may not be able to visit meal sites each day.

Meal boxes can be picked up every Wednesday between 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the South County Career Center, located at 2810 John Sherman Way in Ruskin. Unlike on-site meal locations, children do not need to be present for pickup, and meals do not need to be consumed on-site.

Each meal box includes seven days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals, along with a gallon of milk, helping families keep children nourished throughout the week.

The Summer Feeding Program is part of Florida’s Summer BreakSpot initiative, which provides free meals and snacks to children and teens across the state. District leaders encourage families to take advantage of the program to help ensure children remain healthy, active and ready to learn when school resumes in the fall.