Valedictorian Jayla Easmon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.44 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.


Salutatorian Connor Bledsoe at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.20 and plans to attend the Florida State University Honors Program.


Valedictorian Adam Biro at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.82 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Sabella Parwani at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.81 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Aaliyah Robinson at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 7.72 and plans to attend Dartmouth College.


Salutatorian Marielis Pena Suarez at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 6.92 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Justin Lugo of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.24 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Salutatorian Riley Demski of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.22and plans to join the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Madison Michnowicz of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 7.99 and plans to attend the University of North Florida.


Salutatorian Laila Anello of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 7.93 and plans to attend Florida State University.


Valedictorian Brayan Perez-Granados of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.92 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Sadie Gibson of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.42 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Ashank Saravanan of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 10.09 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Varun Gajjar of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.96 and is undecided on which university to attend.

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Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.