

Valedictorian Jayla Easmon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.44 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.



Salutatorian Connor Bledsoe at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.20 and plans to attend the Florida State University Honors Program.



Valedictorian Adam Biro at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.82 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Sabella Parwani at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.81 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Valedictorian Aaliyah Robinson at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 7.72 and plans to attend Dartmouth College.



Salutatorian Marielis Pena Suarez at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 6.92 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Valedictorian Justin Lugo of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.24 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Salutatorian Riley Demski of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.22and plans to join the University of South Florida.



Valedictorian Madison Michnowicz of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 7.99 and plans to attend the University of North Florida.



Salutatorian Laila Anello of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 7.93 and plans to attend Florida State University.



Valedictorian Brayan Perez-Granados of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.92 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Sadie Gibson of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.42 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Valedictorian Ashank Saravanan of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 10.09 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Varun Gajjar of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.96 and is undecided on which university to attend.