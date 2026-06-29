After months of intense competition, Wimauma resident Jesse Montalva from the Riverview LongHorn Steakhouse has reached elite grilling status, taking first place in LongHorn Steakhouse’s Steak Master Series — a national competition that lets grill masters from across the country put their skills to the test. This was his second time competing as a finalist, having achieved fourth place in his first appearance in the first-ever Steak Master Series competition in 2016. Among the 3,000 competitors who participated in the rigorous series, Montalva came back to win it all.

“The competition was more intense than it was in 2016, with more participants and a greater focus on steak execution. The questions were tougher as well,” said Montalva. “My manager pushed me to keep going, and I trained harder, so I’m happy I made it.”

Montalva’s winnings include a $15,000 grand prize and the title of Steak Master Series Champion. He bested six other finalists in the championship round held during a one-day grill-off in Orlando to become the ninth-ever winner of the competition. A team member at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Riverview, Montalva has worked for the company for 25 years.

“It feels incredible to be the 2026 Steak Master Series Champion,” said Montalva about winning the competition. “I wanted this so badly, so to bring the trophy home to Riverview and put my name out there is an amazing feeling. I still can’t believe I won.”

The six remaining finalists were also honored for their grilling prowess:

Second place: Aidyn LoVetro from Wilmington, North Carolina.

Third place: Carlos Henning from Nashville, Tennessee.

Fourth-place tie: Chuck Harrel from Rocky River, Ohio; Trenton Carver from Columbia, South Carolina; Diego Uribi from Phoenix, Arizona; and Shaka Craigwell from Mays Landing, New Jersey.

This marks the ninth year of LongHorn Steakhouse’s Steak Master Series, which recognizes LongHorn’s commitment to food quality while also celebrating the skill and expertise of grill cooks, or ‘Grill Masters,’ across the brand’s 615 restaurants nationwide.

For more information about LongHorn Steakhouse, visit www.longhornsteakhouse.com.