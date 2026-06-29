Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of Riverview met in high school chorus class, but they didn’t become a couple until years later after high school. Mika spent a decade working in the fitness industry helping clients achieve their personal goals, while Brian went to attend the University of Central Florida, where he spent his spring breaks and weekends volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. He fell in love with building homes as he gained lots of hands-on experience as well. After graduation he started flipping homes on his own.

The 2008 housing crash made a way for Brian and Mika’s paths to cross. Since the housing crash left Brian unable to flip homes, he started opening a chain of fitness clubs. This led to him connecting Mika and them becoming a couple, and a romance and business were born. While Mika was becoming one of the top realtors in the area, Brian had the itch to get his hands dirty again with construction.

“Life has been amazing and we have done so much since we were in the fitness industry,” Brian said.

The couple just wrapped up season six of their HGTV show, 100 Day Dream Home. Mika is also a mentor on the HGTV show Battle on the Beach, which premiered in June. Additionally, the couple has a local realty company, Dirt 2 Design.

“We built this together from the ground up,” Mika said. “We are local realtors in the area, and we do a ton of projects with our local community. Most of the things we do are not on TV.”

At Dirt 2 Design, their ‘Dream–Design–Build–Start’ approach brings their clients’ entire real estate journey together in one seamless experience. Whether it’s helping them buy or sell in the Tampa Bay area, designing spaces that reflect their vision or building custom homes with trusted local partners, the Kleinschmidts are with their clients every step of the way.

“With a personalized approach, strong local connections and a commitment to exceptional service, we make it easy to turn your ideas into reality and confidently take the next step,” Brian said. “We have a team of us servicing the Tampa Bay area. We love what we do locally for our clients.”

If you would like to learn more about Dirt 2 Design, you can visit their website at https://dirt2design.com/ or call 813-400-3910. Stay tuned for more exciting things from this powerhouse couple.