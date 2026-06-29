

Valedictorian Mariel Custodio at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.98 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Sofia Acebedo Ciro at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.36 and plans to attend Columbia University.



Valedictorian Samantha Perkins at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.29 and plans to attend Kansas State University.



Salutatorian Shane Hollywood at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.27 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Valedictorian Hao Tran of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.58 and plans to attend the University of Florida or Georgia Tech.



Salutatorian Nicolas Salas of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.10 and plans to attend Yale University.



Valedictorian Izabel Wiltz of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.39 and plans to attend the University of South Florida Honors College.



Salutatorian Gabriel Raymond Cacho of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.95 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian Daniella Portillo-Sorto at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.36 and is undecided on which university/college to attend.



Salutatorian Amanda Rojas at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.10 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.



Valedictorian Hazuki Donna Sykes at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.89 and is undecided on which university/college to attend.



Salutatorian Alexis Samantha Burdwise at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.00 and is undecided on which university/college to attend.