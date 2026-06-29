Burgin & Brown Conservation of Paintings is a painting and frame conservation organization that restores and preserves the integrity of fine art. The business was founded 35 years ago as Burgin Conservation of Paintings by Beverly Burgin. Over the decades, it grew to care for numerous large collections and cherished family heirlooms.

“I met Beverly in September 2020 when she was seeking an apprentice to eventually succeed her,” said Heather Brown. “Drawing on my background in science and a lifelong passion for art, I began a dedicated apprenticeship to master the specialized skills and techniques required for the restoration and preservation of fine art and frames.”

In 2023, Brown retired from her teaching career to focus exclusively on conservation.

“After serving as a developing partner, I have now assumed ownership of the business,” Brown said. “To mark this new chapter, the firm has been renamed Burgin & Brown Conservation of Paintings. Beverly remains an integral part of the practice, staying on as a consultant as we continue to work on collections together. We look forward to continuing to provide expert care for your artwork.”

Burgin & Brown has a partnership with the Florida National Guard and does restoration on its historical artwork.

“Our partnership with the Florida National Guard and Alison Simpson, command historian, Florida National Guard, began in 2018,” Brown said. “Since then, the National Guard has budgeted annual funds for an eight-year project to conserve its Historical Art Collection. Beverly Burgin was initially selected for this project, and I had the privilege of working on several pieces in the collection during my apprenticeship with her. When I took over the business, the contract continued under our current name, Burgin & Brown Conservation of Paintings. As June marks the conclusion of this eight-year period, we are proud to share that we have conserved 22 paintings, as well as a painted eagle and shield for Cooper Hall at Camp Blanding, serving armories throughout the state.”

Over the years, the ladies’ restoration work has included notable historical homes and fine art collections, such as the May-Stringer House Museum in Brooksville, the Flagler College art collection in St. Augustine and the Antilles Trading Company Pirate Museum and Store in Cocoa Village.

“This region of Florida is rich in history and currently experiencing significant growth, bringing exciting new opportunities to the area,” Brown said. “I thoroughly enjoy working with local clients and businesses, and as a woman-owned small business, I find this work both a privilege and a rewarding challenge.”

If you would like to learn more about Burgin & Brown Conservation of Paintings, you can visit its website at https://burginandbrown.com/ or call 813-541-6345. Their office is located at 17224 Star Banks St. in Wimauma.