Fast-casual Italian Restaurant Opens In Riverview

Mister Pasta’s Build-Your-Own Pasta Bar is a fast-casual Italian experience where you’re in control. Start by choosing your favorite fresh-made pasta, pick from its house-made sauces, load up on unlimited fresh vegetables, add your choice of proteins like grilled chicken, meatballs, steak, shrimp or lobster and then watch as your custom creation is cooked to perfection right in front of you. Fresh, fast and made just the way you like it. It also does catering for weddings, parties, office or corporate events.

Mister Pasta is located at 11681 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at https://misterpasta.com/ for additional information.





Steller Notary Services Celebrates Two-year Anniversary With A Ribbon Cutting

Stellar Notary Services is a nationwide mobile and online notary company deeply rooted in service to the community. It works with clients across multiple industries including legal, real estate, construction and business services, helping people navigate important documents and major life moments with professionalism, care and reliability. It is especially passionate about remote online notarization (RON) because it allows fast, efficient and reliable notary services to people anywhere in the world. This year, Stellar Notary Services is proudly celebrating its two-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

Steller Notary Services is located at 11232 Boyette Rd., Ste. 1144, in Riverview. For additional information about the services it performs, visit its website at https://stellarnotaryservices.net or call 833-403-5601.

Rosemary Real Estate Team At Flip Side Realty By Design

Rosemary Leist specializes in 55-plus residential home sales and lives locally in Sun City Center. She has an extensive professional background in the legal/regulatory arena which has led to valuable skills in the art of negotiation. Having practiced real estate in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C., she has acquired a unique balance of southern charm and northeastern tenacity. As an ordained minister, her core beliefs provide a solid foundation of integrity and trust. She looks forward to earning your business.

To contact Leist, call 301-399-4332. For more information, visit https://rosemaryrealestateteam.com/.

Celebrate America’s Birthday At The Council Growers Garden Center

The Council Growers Garden Center, located at 3226 24th St. SE in Ruskin, is helping you to celebrate America’s 250th birthday by giving you ‘council cash.’ For every $76 you spend between Wednesday, July 1, and Saturday, July 11, it will give you a $17 voucher to use at a future date. The voucher is good for a wide variety of items, including green goods, hardscape items and pottery.

Explore By Del Webb North River Ranch

PulteGroup officially celebrated the grand opening of Explore by Del Webb North River Ranch, the first Explore by Del Webb community in Florida and only the third Explore community nationwide. The grand opening celebration for the 413-acre, 901-homesite community took place on May 30 at the community’s location, 11435 Emberstone Circle in Parrish.

Located within the award-winning North River Ranch master planned community, Explore by Del Webb introduces a new approach to resort-style living centered on wellness, social connection and everyday convenience. The brand blends modern luxury with wellness-inspired amenities and lifestyle programming. The only gated community within North River Ranch, Explore by Del Webb offers high-end finishes, such as tile roofs, paver driveways, luxury included features and more.

Breathe Easy Seminar

Moffitt Cancer Center will present its Breathe Easy Seminar on Wednesday, July 8, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. Come and learn how caring for your lungs today can help protect your health tomorrow. Participate in an important conversation to learn about lung cancer, about lung health and how early detection saves lives.

You may preregister for your lung screening on-site if you qualify. Please reach out to chloe.byrd@moffitt.org or call 813-745-2050 with any questions.

Los Rumberos Performance In Sun City Center

Were you a fan of Santana? Does listening to their music bring back fun memories? The music of Los Rumberos is reminiscent of Santana with their blend of flamenco, Latin, and Mediterranean music. Los Rumberos will be presenting their vibrant music, passion and artistry of musicians and dancers on Saturday, August 1, at 7 p.m. at the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for this event, which is sponsored by Beth Israel, may be purchased online at https://givebutter.com/los-rumberos-pvjdjx. Advanced tickets will also be on sale at the Atrium Building, located at 945 N. Course Lane in Sun City Center, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon on Tuesdays and Fridays on the following dates: July 14, 17, 21, 24 and 28. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door.

For more information, contact Walt at fundraising1@jcscc.org.