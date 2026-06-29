By McKenzie Brown

Dancing for a Difference (D4D), a local nonprofit dance studio based in Brandon, has spent the past 10 years making dance and music accessible to people of all ages and abilities throughout the Tampa Bay area while giving back to the community.

To celebrate its 10th season, the studio will host an Open house and ribbon-cutting celebration on Saturday, August 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will feature vendors, face painting, character appearances, snow cones, a book sale, balloon animals and more.

The studio began as a small dance class with a mission to serve the community. In her first class, founder Sara Battaglia accepted canned goods as payment. Since then, the program has grown into a nonprofit organization that offers free programs for children with disabilities and children in foster care, as well as reduced-cost programs for families in need.

Battaglia serves as the studio’s director and teacher, bringing years of experience as a dancer, performer and educator. Trained at renowned institutions, including the Sarasota Ballet and the School of Russian Ballet, she has performed professionally and taught throughout Florida. With certifications in dance education, youth protection, yoga and acro training, Battaglia is dedicated to creating a safe and inclusive environment where dancers can grow with confidence, acceptance and joy.

Student Jenna Clark shared her appreciation for the studio, saying, “I love how D4D brings so many different people together into one community where we are all thought of and appreciated.”

Dancing for a Difference offers classes in a variety of dance styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, acro, hip-hop, pom jazz, lyrical, pointe and pre-pointe. The studio also offers additional movement and performance programs, such as Obstacle Ninja Course, Dance Team and Voice Team.

The studio has earned praise from parents and families for its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to inclusion.

Valerie, whose daughter, Victoria, attends the studio, said, “I love D4D because it is so much more than a dance studio. It’s truly a village. The dancers receive excellent training, work hard, compete and celebrate many accomplishments, but what makes D4D special goes far beyond trophies and titles.

“D4D focuses on inclusion, integration and creating meaningful experiences for every child. The dancers build genuine friendships and learn the value of teamwork, encouragement and supporting one another both on and off the stage. The studio creates a family atmosphere where every child feels seen, valued and part of something bigger than themselves.

“It’s not just the dancers who form these connections. Dance moms and families also develop strong bonds, helping and supporting one another through busy dance seasons and everyday life. D4D has given us not only a place to dance but a community that we are grateful to be part of.”

Dancing for a Difference is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 109, in Brandon. For more information, call 813-601-3009 or email office@dancing4adifference.com.