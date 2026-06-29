The Fossil Valley Girl Scouts Service Unit has named Ashlyn Grisham and Peyton Stamps as recipients of its 2026 Fossil Valley Scholarship, recognizing their years of leadership, volunteer service and dedication to the values of Girl Scouting.

The annual scholarship honors graduating Girl Scouts who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to service, mentorship and leadership while making a lasting impact on their community.

Grisham has been a Girl Scout for 10 years and has become a familiar volunteer at nearly every Fossil Valley event. From encampments and World Thinking Day celebrations to Juliette Gordon Low birthday events, she has consistently devoted her time to mentoring younger Girl Scouts and helping create meaningful experiences for others.

She has earned both her Bronze and Silver Awards and served as a counselor-in-training and intern during summer camps, building leadership, teamwork and project management skills. In her scholarship essay, Grisham described Girl Scouts as a journey that taught her resilience, service and the importance of lifting others up.

This fall, she will attend Florida Gulf Coast University to study marine science with plans to pursue a career in ocean conservation and environmental stewardship.

Stamps has been a Girl Scout for 13 years and joined the Fossil Valley Service Unit in 2019. As the daughter of a military family, she credits Girl Scouts with providing lifelong friendships and a sense of belonging through multiple moves across the country.

Her Silver Award project, “The Stuffy Project,” collected more than 200 stuffed animals for children entering protective care through the Hillsborough County Child Protective Investigation Division, providing comfort to children during difficult times while strengthening her leadership and organizational skills.

Stamps has also mentored younger Girl Scouts, including serving as a group leader for the Cadette AMAZE Journey in a Day program, where she helped middle school girls develop healthy friendships, confidence and leadership skills.

She will attend Florida State University this fall, majoring in writing, editing and media, beginning her college career with a semester abroad in London, England.

Fossil Valley volunteers praised both recipients for their compassion, leadership and willingness to serve others.

“Both Ashlyn and Peyton exemplify what it means to be a Girl Scout,” volunteers said. “Their dedication to mentoring younger girls and strengthening our community has left a lasting legacy. We congratulate them on this well-deserved honor and look forward to the positive impact they will continue to make in the years ahead.”