By Abigail Dumas

This summer, YMCAs from across the Tampa area will gather on Sunday, July 19, to host the 2026 annual Lifeguard Games. Lifeguards from all 16 locations will represent their YMCA locations and compete in a series of fast-paced challenges testing their rescue skills, endurance and teamwork. Throughout the events, teams work to rack up the most points and be crowned the winner, earning an engraved trophy and, of course, bragging rights.

There are four events in which staff members compete: passive victim rescue, brick tow relay, infant CPR relay and buoy relay.

The passive victim rescue event is a simulated rescue simulation in which a team of lifeguards are tasked with successfully extracting a mannequin, or ‘passive victim,’ from the water using a backboard and performing proper rescue techniques, all while trying to achieve the fastest time possible. The event is designed to test a guard’s quick thinking and lifesaving abilities.

The brick tow relay is a timed, multiswimmer version of the brick test lifeguards are administered during training. Participants must swim 25 meters across a pool and then dive down and retrieve a 10-pound brick, which they must return 25 meters back to the side of the pool they started on while kicking on their back and holding the brick over their chest. Once one swimmer finishes, the next jumps in and does the same. The relay is a four-person event, and the team with the fastest time earns points.

In the infant CPR relay event, guards test their CPR skills by performing chest compressions on a Red Cross CPR dummy. Competitors are evaluated on their technique and team efficiency to determine their scores.

The buoy relay is a swim-based event in which contestants must swim 25 meters by either freestyle or breaststroke while keeping a lifeguard buoy under their chest. The team with the fastest time earns the points, although there is a five-second penalty if a swimmer loses their buoy.

The games are held every year at the end of July and have become highly anticipated by YMCA employees across the Bay area. At last year’s games, the local Campo Family YMCA took home first place, scoring the highest in the competitive events and team spirit categories. The Campo guards are hoping to have a repeat victory this year and keep possession of the coveted trophy.

Lifeguarding is a very serious job and responsibility, and the Lifeguard Games are a fun way to bond with colleagues while refreshing on important lifesaving skills. A large majority of lifeguards are high school and college-aged young adults. Lifeguarding can provide work experience, life skills, and safety/first aid knowledge.

For those interested in becoming certified as a lifeguard, check the https://tampaymca.org/, which has information on upcoming certification courses or junior lifeguard classes.