Basically, it is a souped-up version of the twin from the other stable, Chevy Silverado. And just like its sibling, the GMC Sierra Denali 1500 4WD Crew Cab Ultimate truck is equipped with a 6.2-liter engine. This ensures that the solidly built full-size pickup delivers quick acceleration from any speed, ample passing ability and accurate handling/balance. The four-wheel-drive system can be driven in auto, 2WD, 4Hi or 4Lo mode, depending on road/weather conditions.

The V8 engine, mated to a 10-speed auto transmission, cranks out 420 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 460 pounds-feet of torque at 4,100 rpm. Handling the suspension is an independent coil-over shock front and a solid axle rear. The power rack-and-pinion electric power steering has a solid and communicative feel, making the truck easy to place at sharp curves. GM’s Dynamic Fuel Management system deactivates up to four of the eight cylinders for fuel savings. The tow capacity is an amazing 9,200 pounds. And yes, you can turn on the hands-free driver assistance Super Cruise while trailering too on select highways. The six-position MultiPro tailgate comes handy as a table, an extension or a step to load items onto the lightweight carbon-fiber bed. And 12 fixed tie-downs each have a capacity to withstand 500 pounds of weight.

The robust Sierra boasts a mammoth bright and multi-dimensional grille with eye-catching Vader chrome accents, surrounded by LED headlights with C-shaped elements. The rear also shows off C-formed LED features within the tail lamps and integrated dual exhaust tips. Our 5-foot, 8-inch box offers 63 cubic feet for stowage. Step into the airy interior and the driver will face a large 12.3-inch diagonal digital cluster. The infotainment touch screen is a sweeping horizontal, 13.4-inch instrument panel. It includes built-in Google Assistant, maps, etc., if you are a fan, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A 15-inch head-up display ensures that the driver’s eyes are fixed on the road with info directly in the line of sight to keep distractions to minimum. The Alpine Umber interior implies you get full-grain leather appointments for the seats, instrument panel and center console and, lest we forget, a microsuede headliner. And absolutely stunning, open-pore paldao wood on doors and center console. Other notable features include the dual auto AC, 16-way power heated/cooled massage front seats, two glove boxes, 12-speaker Bose stereo, 60/40 rear-fold seat, leather-wrapped steering column, power side steps/sunroof, etc.

The dual front and side airbags; side curtain airbags for second row; stability/traction and trailer sway control with hill start assist; lane-change, blind-zone, forward-collision and rear-cross traffic alerts; two-speed transfer case; front/rear park assist; adaptive cruise control; four-wheel antilock brakes; rearview camera; tire pressure monitoring system; and daytime running lights are standard.

Indeed, the Sierra is a well-designed workhorse that delivers a no-frills ride, even off the beaten path. It boasts an outstanding performance, plentiful tow capacity and a gigantic classic but high-tech cabin.