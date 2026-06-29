By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

One of the most important ways we can strengthen our community is by investing in our young people, especially young men who need positive role models and opportunities to succeed.

I was recently honored to speak at the Gentlemen’s Quest Awards Gala. ‘GQ’ is a Hillsborough County mentoring organization that helps young men develop leadership skills, build confidence, and prepare for their future. During the event, I met an impressive young man named Don’Trevius Gadson.

At just 6 years old, Gadson watched his father being taken to jail. Experiences like that can leave lasting scars, but they do not have to define a child’s future. Through the support of his mother, mentors and programs like Gentlemen’s Quest, Gadson found direction and purpose. This spring, he graduated from Spoto High School. This fall, he will attend Florida A&M University with plans to become a criminal defense attorney.

His story is a powerful reminder of why mentorship matters.

The good news is there are many opportunities in Hillsborough County for young men to find that guidance. I was the keynote speaker at the Scouting America luncheon in Plant City last month, where we discussed the importance of positive adult influences in the lives of young people. The room was filled with leaders who understand that strengthening our community starts with investing in our next generation. Whether it is Scouting America, Gentlemen’s Quest, youth sports or a program at church, mentorship comes in many forms. And we can all play our part.

As state attorney, I often see the consequences when young people make poor decisions. What the public doesn’t always see are the success stories that happen because a coach, mentor or teacher took time to help a student realize his potential. Those stories may not make headlines, but they are helping build a safer and stronger community every day.

That is why I offered internships and job interviews to students at the Gentlemen’s Quest Gala. We want these young men to see themselves in the courtroom one day as an attorney, a bailiff or a judge. Because sometimes the difference between success and failure is not talent or intelligence. It’s whether someone is given a chance.

One day, I believe Gadson will walk into a courtroom as an attorney. Not only because he is smart and ambitious, but also because he has people in his corner who have helped him get there. That combination is powerful, and it is exactly why mentorship matters.