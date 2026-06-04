Cinthia Mora, aka Dora, and her friend, Allison Panarese, aka Sherlock, co-founded FiA FishHawk. FiA stands for Females in Action, which is a community of women dedicated to making each other stronger in all areas of people’s lives through activities that include bodies, minds and hearts. A FiA workout is a promise, always free, open to all women, held outdoors and ends with a circle of trust.

“We are both passionate about fitness, community and creating a space where women can show up exactly as they are, no pressure, just support, movement and friendship,” Mora said.

FiA FishHawk is a part of the larger fitness group FiA Nation, which started as a simple idea: bringing women together for free, outdoor workouts that are welcoming and consistent. What began as a small group has grown into a strong and supportive community where women of all fitness levels can come together, build friendships and stay active.

“It’s truly become more than just workouts; it’s a sisterhood,” Mora said. “Each woman is welcomed into the group with a fun, unique nickname, a badge of honor that reflects her fun personality and becomes part of her FiA identity. FiA Nation is a national fitness group in 24 states and growing.”

Currently, there are five FiA groups in the state of Florida. FiA is for women only, and workouts are open to women of all religions and beliefs. FiA workouts are outside, rain or shine, and no one is left behind.

“We do a variety of workouts that are always scalable for all fitness levels,” Mora said. “This includes strength training circuits, cardio intervals, partner workouts, bootcamp-style sessions and sometimes themed workouts or fun challenges. We also mix in mobility, core work and occasionally social gatherings, like breakfasts or special events, to build connection outside of workouts.”

The feedback Mora and Panarese have gotten from their group has been very positive.

“The feedback has been incredibly positive,” Mora said. “Many women say FiA FishHawk is their ‘happy place’ or the best part of their week. Members often share that they feel stronger, more confident and more connected, not just physically but mentally and emotionally. A lot of friendships have formed that go far beyond workouts.”

Joining FiA FishHawk is very easy; all you have to do is show up at one of the scheduled workouts.

“FiA FishHawk is open to all women, and the workouts are completely free,” Mora said. “Just show up to any scheduled session, no sign-up required. You can also follow us on Facebook for updates, times and location details. We love welcoming new faces anytime.”

If you would like to join the FiA FishHawk group, you can visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567702071640 or email Mora at fiafishhawk@gmail.com. To learn more about FiA Nation, visit its website at https://fianation.com/.