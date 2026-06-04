Student artists from Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) earned top recognition in the 2026 Congressional Art Competition, a district‑wide showcase announced by Congressman Vern Buchanan celebrating the creativity of high school students across Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

This year, 31 student artworks were submitted for consideration. HCPS students claimed first, second and third-place honors, underscoring the strength of the district’s visual arts programs.

The first‑place winner was Ireland Cates, a sophomore at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico. Her piece, “The Capitol,” will be displayed for one year in Washington, D.C., in the corridor connecting the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building.

Second place was awarded to Olivia Fields of Riverview High School in Riverview for “Production, Consumerism, Stars, and Stripes.”

Third-place honors went to Madelyn Bowers of Bloomingdale High School for her artwork, “Repetition.”





HCPS students also received recognition in the competition’s Facebook Fan Favorite Awards, which honor student works selected by the public and displayed in the congressman’s offices in Washington, D.C.; Bradenton; and Brandon. Fan Favorite Award winners include Malik Dante Walker of Sumner High School in Riverview for “Jammin’ Under the Sun” and Adam Nuykin of Sumner High School for “Make a Splash.”







“I’m incredibly impressed by the talent and creativity showcased by the students who participated in this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Buchanan said. “Each submission reflected remarkable skill, originality and hard work.”

The judging panel included representatives from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, including faculty and administrative leaders in art, academic affairs and public engagement.

The Congressional Art Competition is held annually to recognize and encourage artistic talent among high school students across participating congressional districts.