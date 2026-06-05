The purpose of this award program is to recognize individuals, businesses and community associations that have made a commitment to conserve water resources and protect the environment while using Florida-Friendly Landscaping (FFL) principles. Homeowners complete an application and include photos of their landscape. The entire landscape is evaluated using the FFL principles.

The principles include right plant, right place; water efficiently; fertilize appropriately; mulch; attract wildlife; manage yard pests responsibly; recycle; reduce stormwater runoff; and protect the waterfront.

Landscapes are evaluated by UF/IFAS County Extension agents. Winners are selected based on performance in these categories: retention of existing trees and vegetation, landscape design and plant selection, stormwater runoff prevention, efficient irrigation and aesthetic appeal.

All residents submitting an entry will receive a letter providing feedback. Winning homeowners receive a handmade mosaic steppingstone. Winning businesses can opt for a plaque. Awards are presented in the winning entry landscapes or at a City of Tampa event.

“Up to 50 percent of water used at home can come from watering your lawn,” said Amelia Brown, demand management program manager for Tampa Bay Water. “These new awards allow us to celebrate even more homeowners and businesses for efforts to save water while maintaining a beautiful environment.”

Winners receive a custom mosaic steppingstone made by a local artist and recognition at local city council and county commission meetings. The new Best of the Region Award will be presented at a Tampa Bay Water board meeting. Applications are open until Friday, July 31, at https://awards.tampabaywaterwise.org/.