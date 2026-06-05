By Superintendent Van Ayres

When families search for learning options that fit their lives, they often face a false choice: flexibility or quality. Hillsborough Virtual School offers both.

As part of Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS), Hillsborough Virtual School is not an outside vendor or a one-size-fits-all platform. Students learn from certified HCPS teachers who know this community and are invested in its students. Families retain access to extracurricular activities, in-person support and the full resources of our district, the same foundation that has earned the trust of Hillsborough County families for generations.

Coursework is aligned to district standards, so students stay on pace with their peers while learning in a way that works for them. Whether a student thrives on a flexible schedule, needs a different environment or is balancing other commitments, Hillsborough Virtual School adapts without lowering expectations. The combination of personalized pacing with rigorous standards is what makes it sustainable choice for so many families.

Summer is also a powerful window of opportunity. Students can get ahead in their coursework, recover credits, or strengthen essential skills before the new school year begins. High-quality courses are designed to meet students where they are and help them move forward with confidence and to not just cover material but also truly build on it.

Even in a virtual format, they’re far from navigating it alone. Real teachers provide ongoing instruction, feedback and connection. Parents gain greater visibility into their child’s progress and a more active role in the learning experience.

This is what sets Hillsborough Virtual School apart: flexibility paired with accountability, independence supported by structure and innovation grounded in the values of our public school system.

If you are considering summer enrollment or planning for the 2026-27 school year, I encourage you to take a closer look. For many families, Hillsborough Virtual School isn’t just an alternative; it’s the right fit.

Learn more at www.hillsboroughschools.org/virtual.