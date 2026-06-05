Vacation Bible School At Creekside Church Of Christ

This summer, Creekside Church of Christ is hitting the trail for vacation Bible school 2026. Joy Is the Way is a camping-themed adventure where children will gather around the campfire, discover God’s direction and learn what it means to walk with Him each day. Through teamwork, challenges and plenty of fun, kids will explore how God leads, teaches and helps us trust Him on every step of the journey.

Camp is suitable for children entering 4K through 5th grade and will take place from Wednesday through Friday, June 24-26, 6-8:20 p.m. each night. Register today at https://creekside.life/vbs.

Creekside Church of Christ is located at 3949 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Registration Open for Fall 2026 Semester At Hillsborough College

Fall 2026 registration is open for all new and returning students at Hillsborough College (HC). Registration is available at www.hcfl.edu/registernow for existing students. Registration and application information for new students can be found at www.hcfl.edu/admissions.

HC offers flexible class schedules and course delivery options, allowing students to study at their own pace without compromising their work or family obligations. Options include on campus, hybrid, simulcast, online with live class meetings, online without live class meetings and flexible start.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hcfl.edu.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Recognized As A 2026 Best Community For Music Education

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has once again been named a Best Community for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation, a national honor that celebrates school districts demonstrating a strong commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality music education for all students.

The designation reflects the passion, professionalism and dedication of HCPS music educators, whose efforts ensure students across the district have meaningful opportunities to learn, perform and grow through music. From classroom instruction to performances, advocacy and community collaboration, HCPS music programs continue to make a lasting impact on students and the broader community.

“Being recognized once again at a national level is a testament to the passion and commitment of our music educators,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Because of their work, students throughout our district experience high-quality music education and arts programs that inspire creativity, build discipline and foster collaboration at every grade level.”

For more information about music education programs in Hillsborough County Public Schools, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.

School Board Member Honored With Distinguished Leader Award

Hillsborough County School Board member Patti Rendon has received the Distinguished Leader Award from the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA), recognizing outstanding leadership and a commitment to effective school board governance that supports student success.

The Distinguished Leader Award recognizes board members who demonstrate dedication to professional learning, leadership development and governance excellence. Recipients must first earn both the Certified Board Member (CBM) and Advanced Certified Board Member (ACBM) designations through FSBA.

“School board members who earn this award go above and beyond in their commitment to effective governance and public service,” said Tina Pinkoson, director of leadership services for the Florida School Boards Association. “By earning the Distinguished Leader Award, member Rendon demonstrates outstanding leadership, a commitment to continuous learning and a lasting positive impact on students, schools and their community.”

The Florida School Boards Association is the statewide professional association representing Florida’s 67 elected school boards.