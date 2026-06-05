Anne Fiorita considers the staff and students at Cimino Elementary School in Valrico to be like family. Fiorita’s son attended fourth and fifth grades at the school, and she has been a part of the school since 2019.

“Cimino has played an important role in our lives for many years,” Fiorita said. “My son attended Cimino for fourth and fifth grades. I served as a district peer evaluator and mentor at Cimino and then in the 2019-2020 school year became the assistant principal.”

Fiorita recently became the new principal at Cimino Elementary School.

She began her teaching career in Maryland and New Mexico before joining the Hillsborough County Public Schools family in 2005 at Limona Elementary School. She later moved to Boyette Springs Elementary School, where she taught first and second grades.

“I was raised in Maryland with my parents, who still live there as semi-snowbirds,” Fiorita said. “I have been in education since graduating from college starting at a small private school in College Park Maryland. I met my husband in high school, and we married my first year of teaching. We moved to New Mexico, where I continued to teach and a few years later our son was born. We moved to Florida in July of 2004.”

Teaching runs in Fiorita’s family.

“My husband is currently a teacher at Bloomingdale High School, where he is also the girls and boys tennis coach after he retired, and my son is currently a teacher at Tomlin Middle School,” Fiorita said.

Fiorita and the staff and faculty at Cimino have set their sights on excellence, and they are dedicated to providing their students with high-quality support and instruction. The school is fortunate to have educators, parents, community members and business leaders as partners in this important mission.

“It is a humbling honor to have been chosen for this role and a job I don’t take lightly,” Fiorita said. “Cimino has a strong history in our community that is very important for me to continue the positive legacy formed from great students, staff, families and community supporters. It’s so exciting to see what the future holds.”

Fiorita loves the relationships she has created during her time at Cimino.

“I love building relationships and watching people grow,” Fiorita said. “This is true for students, staff and myself. There is always something to learn, and to be surrounded everyday by learning is always exciting. I love never knowing what the day will bring. I love it when past staff come back to visit and when former students pop by to say hello and talk about all their adventures since leaving Cimino.”