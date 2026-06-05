Rescue Pets of Florida, a volunteer-driven nonprofit that recently celebrated over 25,000 adoptions in its first 10 years, is issuing an urgent plea for foster homes as shelters and rescues across the Tampa Bay area reach dangerous overcrowding levels during kitten season.

The rescue currently has zero available foster homes for incoming kittens, while county shelters and rescue partners throughout the region continue to operate at or beyond capacity. According to the organization, local shelters have already begun euthanizing animals for space.

“We are at a critical point,” said Jeanine Cohen, director and cat division lead for Rescue Pets of Florida. “Every single foster home directly translates into lives saved. Right now, we are being forced to make heartbreaking decisions simply because we do not have enough homes available to safely place more animals.”

Founded in 2015, Rescue Pets of Florida began as a small cat rescue originally known as Rescue Cats of Florida. Over the past decade, the organization has grown into one of the region’s largest volunteer-based rescues, operating five adoption centers throughout Tampa Bay and expanding its mission to save cats, dogs, neonatal kittens and farm animals in need.

The rescue relies entirely on volunteers and foster families rather than a traditional shelter facility. Foster homes provide temporary care for animals until they are medically cleared and adopted into permanent homes.

“We provide everything,” said Tara Pisano, director and dog division lead for Rescue Pets of Florida. “Food, medical care, supplies, support — we just need people willing to open their homes temporarily. Even fostering for a few weeks can literally save lives.”

In addition to rescue and adoption efforts, Rescue Pets of Florida has become known for its regional impact through spay/neuter initiatives and shelter partnerships. The organization was previously the No. 1 rescue partner for Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and helped contribute to the shelter reaching a live release rate exceeding 90 percent. Over the past two years, the rescue has shifted much of its lifesaving focus to Polk County Animal Services, where it has become the county shelter’s No. 1 rescue partner.

The organization also sponsors rescue and partner-rescue spay/neuter clinics aimed at reducing overpopulation before animals enter shelters. Since 2023, Rescue Pets of Florida and its rescue partners have completed thousands of sterilization surgeries, helping reduce intake pressure across multiple counties.

In 2025, Rescue Pets of Florida was honored by Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay awards with Best Animal Rescue 2025, Best Place to Adopt 2025 and Best Farm 2025.

Rescue Pets of Florida is currently seeking foster homes throughout St. Petersburg, Valrico, Wesley Chapel, Spring Hill, Plant City and surrounding Tampa Bay areas. Community members interested in fostering can apply at www.rescuepetsofflorida.org/volunteer.

Donations to support medical care, food, and emergency rescue efforts can be made at www.rescuepetsofflorida.org/donate.

About Rescue Pets of Florida

Founded in 2015, Rescue Pets of Florida is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming homeless animals throughout the Tampa Bay area. Entirely volunteer-driven, the organization operates through a network of foster homes, adoption centers, rescue partnerships and community support to provide lifesaving care to thousands of animals each year.