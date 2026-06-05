Greenbrook Medical has served the Tampa Bay area since 1991 with a mission to help seniors live their healthiest, most fulfilling lives by delivering an outstanding, concierge-like care experience. Its partnership with Tampa General Hospital in 2024 was a natural extension of that commitment. Thus, the TGH Senior Center powered by Greenbook Medical was born. It recently opened its new location in Brandon.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tampa General Hospital to establish its first senior center,” said Neil Machhar, CEO of Greenbrook Medical. “This collaboration is an innovative way for health systems to partner with community providers to transform the delivery of care and achieve better patient outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Dr. Raj Machhar, chief medical officer of Greenbrook Medical, added, “Combining our holistic approach to care with the resources of Tampa General Hospital, we’re confident we can improve the lives of seniors across the Tampa Bay Region.”

The TGH Senior Center powered by Greenbrook Medical is built around high-touch, relationship-based primary care designed to feel personal again.

“Our full-service clinics are designed to provide seniors with personalized care focused on their unique needs,” said Jordan Gray, marketing director for Greenbrook Medical. “We are physician-led, coordinated and intentionally structured to support healthier lives over time through more time with patients, stronger care coordination and a personalized approach so you can live your best life.”

The new center’s care model is based on strong patient-doctor relationships that provide the same time, convenience and respect.

“Our patients can expect an experience that feels steady, respectful, and clear,” Gray said. “The goal is for patients to leave appointments with fewer unanswered questions, more confidence in the plan and care that reflects their full health story. Patients will benefit from extended visits with their primary care physician and a specialized senior care team to help manage chronic conditions and support long-term wellness goals. You’ll see your same doctor on every visit and be able to receive convenient, on-site diagnostic and treatment services so that you can get more care in fewer places.”

If you’re interested in becoming a patient or would like to schedule a meet and greet with a physician near you, call 813-725-1904 and its onboarding team will assist you. The TGH Senior Center powered by Greenbrook Medical is located at 427 S. Parsons Ave., Ste. 120, in Brandon. There is also a Riverview location at 10453 Stelling Dr.