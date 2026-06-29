Emergency care and timely treatment matter when you have an illness or injury that needs immediate medical attention.

For three years, Kayla McDonald had episodes where her heart rate spiked to roughly 200 beats per minute. But every time she went to the emergency room, physicians said her heart wasn’t the problem.

“The first time it happened in Panama City, they said I was too young for a heart condition. Without doing an EKG or anything, they just told me I was having a panic attack,” said the 25-year-old. “The second time, they didn’t take me seriously either. And after that, I felt bad even calling 911 or calling to ask for help.”

That changed once McDonald moved to the Tampa Bay area. During another event in November 2025, emergency room physicians diagnosed her with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), a common condition that causes fast, irregular heartbeats; chest pain; and lightheadedness.

The next time McDonald’s SVT hit, she went to the emergency room at nearby AdventHealth Riverview and knew immediately that she’d found a health care home.

And that’s where she went three times a week until she had a cardiac ablation to cure her SVT in May.

“They did everything they could for me very quickly and went the extra mile to fix my heart rhythm. They did their best to get me in and out immediately,” she said. “It meant so much that they knew me. I got anxious with every episode, but they were very calming and caring. They never made me feel bad about coming in for help.”

With AdventHealth, there are three ways to find complete care when you have a non-life-threatening illness or injury that still needs care fast. You can schedule a treatment time in the emergency room through InQuickER, request a virtual care visit with a physician or nurse practitioner or visit one of the AdventHealth Primary Care+ clinics located throughout the Tampa Bay area.

When you have an urgent illness or injury, AdventHealth Riverview, located at 9330 U.S. 301 in Riverview, is nearby with convenient emergency care. Find out more about its advanced emergency services at www.adventhealthriverview.com.