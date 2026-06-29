By Srishti Tripathi

With economic landscapes shifting rapidly, learning how to build wealth early is more critical than ever for the next generation. To give local youth a head start, SCORE Tampa is hosting a specialized financial seminar titled ‘How To Become a Millionaire’ on Thursday, July 16, at 12 Noon at the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center in Tampa. The event, which charges a $5 fee to cover costs, is designed specifically to equip teenagers with the tools needed for long-term financial freedom.

The seminar arrives during a historic surge in entrepreneurial interest. According to Kevin Dorsey, a Certified Mentor with SCORE Tampa, local demand for business guidance is skyrocketing.

“The Hillsborough County Entrepreneur Collaborative Center had the largest number of seminar attendees, people seeking help to start businesses, etc. in May than in the entire history of the center,” Dorsey noted.

Driven by technological shifts like artificial intelligence, which are expected to reshape traditional career paths, SCORE is focused on preparing youth for a self-reliant future. The seminar will tackle essential financial literacy topics, including understanding compound interest, analyzing the true cost of buying a car and mapping out high-growth careers through 2030. Additionally, it will address how to overcome personal obstacles, such as learning disabilities and economic hardships, when building a business.

For Dorsey, the motivation behind the seminar is deeply personal.

“The real answer is that I wish I would have known this information when I was a teenager or young adult,” Dorsey said. “I wanted to try and reach out to help teens so they can be better prepared to be successful adults.”

A major focus of the presentation will be the psychological and practical shift from consumer to investor. Dorsey emphasized that the event will teach youth “how their spending versus saving early in life will yield a more secure life now, and a much more comfortable future down the road.”

Beyond teaching the mechanics of compound interest, Dorsey highlighted that young entrepreneurs require a strong support system, noting that “startup money is key,” but emotional backing is just as vital.

“Starting and running a business can be very stressful, as well as fun,” Dorsey said. “Everyone needs a hug and encouragement.”

The Entrepreneur Collaborative Center is located at 2101 E. Palm Ave. in Tampa. For more information about SCORE Tampa, visit www.score.org/fl/tampa/.