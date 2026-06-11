The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is releasing a new age-progression image of Sabrina Paige Aisenberg, who went missing on November 24, 1997. The new image created by forensic artist at NCMEC shows what Sabrina may look like today.

“Age-progression images can spark recognition that leads to critical new information,” said John Bischoff, vice president of NCMEC’s Missing Children Division. “We hope this image of Sabrina reaches someone who recognizes her, or perhaps even Sabrina herself, and helps bring long-awaited answers to her family and the community.”

Sabrina was just 5 months old when she mysteriously vanished from her home in Valrico on November 24, 1997. Marlene and Steve Aisenberg, Sabrina’s parents, told police when they woke up around 6:30 a.m. that morning, Sabrina was not in her crib.

The Aisenbergs told detectives when they searched the house for their baby that they found the garage door and the door leading into the house from the garage open.

Searches were launched, and the case drew national attention for years, including being featured on America’s Most Wanted. Yet what happened to Sabrina and where she may be remain a mystery to this day.

The Aisenbergs have never given up on finding their daughter.

“We are sharing this photo with the belief that someone may recognize her,” said Steve Aisenberg. “After 28 years, we still believe answers are possible, and we ask the public to take a moment to look closely and share this image and call in with information that will help bring her home. Sabrina, we love you, we miss you and we look forward to the day we are reunited as a family.”

Sabrina has blue eyes and brown hair. She also has a birthmark on the back of her shoulder in the shape of a ‘Y.’

If you know anything about Sabrina’s disappearance or where she may be, please call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Media:

Blog: https://www.ncmec.org/blog/2026/missing-since-1997-new-image-of-sabrina-aisenberg-could-spark-answers

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/e3aJurwUGCI

Poster: Have you seen this child? Sabrina Paige Aisenberg