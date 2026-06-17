A total of 227 women business and community leaders from across Tampa Bay have joined Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s 2026 Women Build, presented by Slide Insurance, raising more than $120,000 so far and showing the power of women coming together to help another woman become a homeowner.

The 2026 Women Build Celebration at 1 Exotics highlighted the growing impact of this year’s campaign and recognized the 19 teams leading fundraising and volunteer efforts. With fundraising continuing throughout the summer, organizers expect that total to climb as participants continue working to help local families achieve safe, stable housing.

“This year’s Women Build showcases the incredible impact that women can make when they unite around a common goal,” said Tina Forcier, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough. “Every dollar raised and every volunteer hour invested brings hardworking families one step closer to a brighter future.”

Women Build is one of Habitat of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s signature annual initiatives, bringing together community leaders through fundraising, advocacy, and hands-on construction. Volunteers raise funds and work alongside Habitat staff and homeowners.





Earlier this year, some of Tampa Bay’s most influential professionals traded boardrooms for construction sites, helping build homes in Windhorst Commons, Habitat’s new 23-home hurricane-hardened neighborhood in Brandon designed for working families and veterans.

This year’s Women Build supports future Habitat homeowner Catrina Milbry, a mother of two sons who has spent much of her paycheck on rent, making it difficult to get ahead financially. She hopes to provide her children with a safe, stable place to thrive. Through Habitat’s program, and with the support of volunteers and donors, that dream is becoming a reality. Like all Habitat homeowners, Milbry is contributing hundreds of hours of sweat equity as she prepares to purchase the family’s home with a mortgage that fits their budget.





The 2026 Women Build campaign includes leaders from finance, technology, real estate, healthcare, nonprofit organizations, entrepreneurship, and other industries, reflecting broad community commitment to addressing affordable housing challenges in Hillsborough County.

The remaining homes in Windhorst Commons, including Milbry’s, are expected to be completed by early 2027.

Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough builds and renovates homes in partnership with people in need of decent, affordable housing and has worked with local homeowners and the community on more than 650 homes since 1987. Habitat affiliates around the world have helped more than 62 million people build or improve the places they call home.

For more information, visit www.habitathillsborough.org.