Construction crews were still actively working throughout the property during a recent hard-hat tour of The Gallery Tampa, an arts-inspired senior living community under construction at 5049 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. The community is expected to welcome its first residents later this year.

During the behind-the-scenes walkthrough, Executive Director Launa Moore provided an early look at a community designed to offer independent living, assisted living and memory care on a single campus.





“This will be dreamy when we’re done,” Moore said as she guided visitors through the construction site.

Operated by Experience Senior Living, The Gallery will feature 115 independent living residences, assisted living and memory care services, along with amenities designed to support active and engaged lifestyles.

Independent living residences are geared toward active seniors seeking a maintenance-free lifestyle. Assisted living will provide personalized support with daily activities, while memory care will serve residents living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia in a secure, supportive environment. The model allows residents to transition between levels of care without leaving the community they already call home.





As the tour moved through the campus, Moore highlighted one of the property’s most unique features.

“It’s going to feel like we’ve always been here because we’ve left all these trees,” she said.

Behind the community sits a four-acre nature preserve.





“We were allowed to put a raised walking path back there for our residents to enjoy,” Moore explained.

The hard-hat tour also showcased the Golden Marlin Bar, Little Marlin Restaurant, Gulfstream Restaurant, a zero-entry pool, pickleball courts, dog park, outdoor grilling areas, fitness center, club activities room and media room/theater.

The community’s independent living residences will include first- and second-floor layouts, with elevators centrally located in each residential building. Select corner residences will offer up to 1,600 square feet of living space.





“The overwhelming theme here has been, ‘I want to choose for myself. I do not want someone else to choose for me,’” Moore said.

That philosophy extends throughout the campus, where residents can choose how involved they want to be in activities, wellness programs and social events. One example is the planned Rock Steady Boxing program for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease.

“I think it is the camaraderie, having other people on that same journey that we can empathize with,” Moore said.





The community will also offer transportation services seven days a week within a 10-mile radius for medical appointments, shopping and local outings. Unlike many age-restricted communities, The Gallery plans to welcome visiting grandchildren and pets, reinforcing its focus on family connections and quality of life.

For more information about The Gallery Tampa, contact Moore at 813-601-2916 or email lmoore@eslliving.com.