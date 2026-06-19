When Bloomingdale High School student Caddie Schelle collapsed during a summer golf practice after complaining of the “worst headache” of her life, few could have predicted the extraordinary chain of events that would follow. Thanks to the swift actions of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s Rescue 7/A crew and the coordinated efforts of medical professionals, the teenager is alive today and continuing a remarkable recovery.

In recognition of their lifesaving efforts, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital honored the Rescue 7/A team with its prestigious LifeSaver’s Award during a special EMS Week presentation in May.

Paramedics Jordan Diehm, K’Juan Donaldson, Jason Patterson and William Rodriguez, along with EMT Kwan Slydell, were recognized for their decisive response to Caddie’s medical emergency. Their actions not only helped save a young life but also demonstrated the critical role first responders play in emergency healthcare.

When the crew arrived on scene, some bystanders believed Caddie’s condition was the result of dehydration. However, the experienced emergency responders recognized signs that pointed to a much more serious neurological event. Trusting their training and instincts, they made the uncommon decision to activate a pediatric stroke alert while transporting her to Brandon Hospital.

That crucial call allowed the hospital’s Comprehensive Stroke Center team to prepare in advance, ensuring specialists and critical resources were ready the moment Caddie arrived.

Doctors later discovered that Caddie had suffered a ruptured arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, resulting in a massive brain bleed. After being stabilized at Brandon Hospital, she was airlifted to receive emergency pediatric surgery.

“Calling a stroke alert for a child is extremely uncommon, but this crew trusted their instincts and acted quickly,” said Nealy Kinnison, vice president of emergency services at Brandon Hospital. “Their rapid assessment and communication helped mobilize lifesaving stroke care before Caddie even arrived at the hospital.”

For Caddie’s mother, Kilene Schelle, the crew provided more than medical expertise. During one of the most frightening moments of her life, she found comfort in their professionalism and compassion.

“Not only were they caring for Caddie, they were caring for me too,” she said. “Their calmness and confidence gave me hope in the scariest moments imaginable.”

Despite undergoing multiple surgeries in the weeks that followed, Caddie has defied expectations. Today, she continues therapy and follow-up care while inspiring family, friends and the community with her resilience.

The recognition of Rescue 7/A serves as a powerful reminder that quick decisions, teamwork and compassion can make all the difference when seconds matter most.