Forty-four Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) seniors have been named 2026 College‑sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners, earning national recognition for their academic achievement and future promise, according to an announcement released by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

Selected from a nationwide pool of high-achieving students, National Merit Scholars represent the top tier of graduating seniors across the country. The selection process includes outstanding academic records, high scores on the PSAT/NMSQT, strong SAT or ACT performance, extracurricular involvement and a rigorous application review.

National Merit Scholarships are awarded by the NMSC and sponsoring colleges and universities, providing financial support for undergraduate study while recognizing exceptional academic achievement. The college-sponsored recipients announced recently are part of approximately 6,700 students nationwide who will receive National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $24 million.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for earning this well-deserved national recognition,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Their success reflects not only their hard work and determination but also the strength of the rigorous academic programs across Hillsborough County Public Schools. These programs are designed to challenge students, expand opportunities and prepare them for success in college, careers and life.”

Local HCPS 2026 College-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners include:

Nathan B. Simoneau, Bloomingdale High School.

National Merit University of Central Florida Scholarship.

Probable career field: computer science.

National Merit University of Central Florida Scholarship. Probable career field: computer science. Kaitlin Michelle McClellan, Newsome High School.

National Merit University of Florida Scholarship.

Probable career field: mechanical engineering.

National Merit University of Florida Scholarship. Probable career field: mechanical engineering. Eduardo J. Orrego, Riverview High School.

National Merit University of Florida Scholarship.

Probable career field: computer science.

For more information, visit the website at www.nationalmerit.org.