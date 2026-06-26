By Zofia Osterman

As graduation season arrives, many students are exploring alternatives to traditional four-year college degrees. A workforce development initiative called CertUp is helping Hillsborough County residents prepare for high-demand careers through accelerated training programs that lead directly to employment opportunities.

Created through a partnership between Hillsborough College, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and local employers, CertUp promotes career focused programs in fields such as welding, auto collision technology, emergency medical services and electrical linework. Program leaders report a 100 percent job placement rate and an average starting salary of approximately $62,000 for graduates.

According to recent surveys, 63 percent of Americans believe a college degree is not worth the cost, leading more students to consider alternative pathways into the workforce.

Craig Richard, CEO and president of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, said the program helps connect residents with careers that offer strong earning potential without requiring a bachelor’s degree.

“CertUp helps address workforce shortages by highlighting high-demand career opportunities that don’t require a four-year degree,” said Richard. “These jobs often offer great benefits, good job security and opportunities for advancement and greater earnings.”

Industries across the Tampa Bay region continue to seek skilled workers, particularly in health care, cybersecurity, welding and auto collision repair. Richard noted that demand for welders alone is expected to grow significantly over the next several years as experienced workers retire and regional growth fuels new construction and manufacturing projects.

The hands-on training provided through Hillsborough College prepares students to enter the workforce quickly. Students in the Auto Collision Technology Technician program work on real vehicles while learning industry-standard repair and painting techniques.

Local employers are already seeing the benefits of the program.

“We’ve had a relationship with Hillsborough College for years and have hired many graduates from this program,” said Joe Schlueter, vice president of fixed operations for Morgan Auto Group. “These graduates come to us ready to build upon those skills and quickly integrate into our organization.”

Schlueter added that career advancement opportunities are substantial within the industry, with experienced technicians earning well into six figures and demand for qualified workers staying strong nationwide.

For more information about CertUp and Hillsborough College workforce programs, visit https://certuptampa.com/.